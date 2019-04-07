Toggle Menu
Cyclone Idai-ravages three African nations; death toll rises to 847https://indianexpress.com/article/world/cyclone-idai-ravages-three-african-nations-mozambique-zimbabwe-malawi-5663782/

Cyclone Idai-ravages three African nations; death toll rises to 847

As of Sunday, at least 847 people had been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit.

cyclone idai, cyclone idai destruction, cyclone idai africa, africa, cyclone idai death toll, mozambique, cyclone idai mozambique, zimbabwe, cyclone idai zimbabwe, malawi, cyclone idai malawi, world news, indian express news
Victims of Cyclone Idai receive food aid at Silverstream Estates in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. (Reuters/File)

Hundreds of thousands of people are in need of food, water and shelter after Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

As of Sunday, at least 847 people had been reported killed by the storm, the flooding it caused and heavy rains before it hit. Following is an outline of the disaster, according to government and United Nations officials.

MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Idai landed on the night of March 14 near the port city of Beira, bringing heavy winds and rains. Two major rivers, the Buzi and the Pungue, burst their banks, submerging entire villages and leaving bodies floating in the water.

People killed: 602

People injured: 1,641

Houses damaged or destroyed: 239,682

Crops damaged: 715,378 hectares

People affected: 1.85 million

Confirmed cholera cases: 2,424

Confirmed cholera deaths: 5

cyclone idai, cyclone idai destruction, cyclone idai africa, africa, cyclone idai death toll, mozambique, cyclone idai mozambique, zimbabwe, cyclone idai zimbabwe, malawi, cyclone idai malawi, world news, indian express news
Children carry books damaged by the cyclone at a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Dombe, about 280km west of Beira, Mozambique. (AP/PTI)

ZIMBABWE

On March 16 the storm hit eastern Zimbabwe, where it flattened homes and flooded communities in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.

Advertising

People killed: 185, according to government. The U.N. migration agency puts the death toll at 259.

People injured: 200

People displaced: 16,000 households

People affected: 250,000

cyclone idai, cyclone idai destruction, cyclone idai africa, africa, cyclone idai death toll, mozambique, cyclone idai mozambique, zimbabwe, cyclone idai zimbabwe, malawi, cyclone idai malawi, world news, indian express news
The Mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango receives an oral cholera vaccination at a camp for displaced survivors of cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique. (AP Photo)

MALAWI

Before it arrived, the storm brought heavy rains and flooding to the lower Shire River districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje in Malawi’s south. The rains continued after the storm hit, compounding the misery of tens of thousands of people.

People killed: 60

People injured: 672

People displaced: 19,328 households

People affected: 868,895

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Indian envoy in Netherlands highlights Dutch response to floods as example for India
2 CRPF contingent evacuated from Tripoli amid unrest in Libya, says Sushma Swaraj
3 Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih celebrates victory in parliamentary election