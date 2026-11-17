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Over a hundred websites, including Zoom, HSBC, CNN, and Ikea were the target of cyberattack after a malware tried to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security firm said on Monday.
The malware, that originated through a website optimization platform, Optimizely, targeted 178 websites across various sectors, Reuters cited researcher Scott Helme as saying.
The scripts made a bid to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker’s wallet, obtain card numbers while users entered credit card details, steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.
Evidences were found that the sites had given malicious code to its users, according to HudsonRock, a cybersecurity firm.
It remains unclear whether the code was successfully used in each case, or the extent of any resulting hacks.
Salesforce said it was probing unauthorized Optimizely script alterations, and had disabled them to prevent any damages. Equifax also probed the issue and stopped using Optimizely. The company said it did not find evidence of any compromise to its systems.
Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, CNN and IKEA have not yet responded over the issue.