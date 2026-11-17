Over a hundred websites, including Zoom, HSBC, CNN, and Ikea were the target of cyberattack after a malware tried to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security firm said on Monday.

The malware, that originated through a website optimization ​platform, Optimizely, targeted 178 websites across various sectors, Reuters cited researcher Scott Helme as saying.

The scripts made a bid to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker’s wallet, obtain card numbers while users entered credit card details, steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

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Evidences were found that the sites had given malicious code to its users, according to HudsonRock, a cybersecurity firm.