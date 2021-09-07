Cyber-fraudster poses as courier executive, cheats mobile shop owner of Rs 1.48 lakh

A mobile phone shop owner from south Mumbai fell prey to a cyberfraud where the fraudster called him up posing as an executive from a courier service and tricked him into revealing his bank details to transfer out Rs 1.48 lakh from his account.

The 32-year-old complainant approached the MRA Marg police on September 6. He told police that he runs a mobile shop in the Fort area and often uses courier service to send mobile phones to customers.

On September 4, he tried to send a mobile by courier and called a number, supposedly of WeFast courier service, which he got from the internet. It turned out to be the number of the fraudster who then asked the shop owner to make a token payment of Rs 2 for the courier service and sent him a link to do so.

The complainant clicked on the link and entered his bank details along with his UPI pin. He received a message from the bank alerting him that Rs 2 had been deducted from his bank account. But after the payment was made, the complainant did not get any response. However, he went on to download the WeFast courier application and availed of its service.

Two hours later, the complainant realised that he had been duped by the person who had sent him the link as he received several text messages on his phone showing a total of Rs 1.48 lakh was deducted from his account.