Cummings’ funeral sraws presidents and thousands of mourners

Written by Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs and Richard Fausset

Two former US presidents and a throng of powerful US leaders joined thousands of everyday people in Baltimore on Friday to bid farewell to Rep. Elijah Cummings, a towering African American presence in Washington who was praised for his integrity, his character and, in his final months, his unwavering challenges to President Donald Trump.

In one of the stirring eulogies that prompted mourners to rise with applause, former President Barack Obama called Cummings “a man of noble and good heart.” Former President Bill Clinton, gesturing toward the flag-draped coffin, professed his love for Cummings and his deep, booming voice.

“We should hear him now in the quiet times at night and in the morning when we need courage, when we get discouraged and we don’t know if we can believe anymore,” Clinton said.

But for all of the emotional remembrances of Cummings as a champion of working people and civil rights, the funeral, which came amid impending impeachment proceedings against Trump, also was an implicit rebuke of a president who had called the congressman a “racist” and had criticized his representation of Baltimore, Cummings’ hometown.

“You can’t run a free society if you hate everybody you disagree with,” Clinton told mourners.

Obama continued that theme.

“There’s nothing weak about kindness and compassion,” Obama said. “There’s nothing weak about looking out for others. There’s nothing weak about being honorable. You’re not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect.”

In many ways, Friday’s service was reminiscent of the funeral last year for Sen. John McCain, a Republican who was held up as a counterweight to Trump.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared Cummings to his namesake Elijah, the biblical figure. “Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against the corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” she said, to a roar of applause from the congregation.

Indeed, Cummings, who died last week at age 68, “pushed back against the abuse of power,” she said, appearing to allude to the last great fight of Cummings’ life as chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, where, in recent months, he became a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry.

“He was unwavering in his defense of our democracy,” she said. “He had little tolerance for those who put party ahead of country or partisanship above truth.”

The service attracted a bipartisan coterie of Cummings’ admirers, who have long praised him as a committed Democrat who nonetheless hewed to an old-fashioned generosity of spirit toward his political opponents. Among the Republicans in attendance Friday were Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, both staunch Trump loyalists.

On Thursday, Meadows had delivered a moving eulogy to Cummings as he lay in state in the Capitol, the first black member of Congress ever to be so honored.

“I was privileged enough to be able to call him a dear friend,” Meadows said.

With the firepower of a full choir, a performance by gospel star BeBe Winans and stirring, faith-themed speeches from former presidents, Friday’s service served as a reminder of the centrality of the African American experience to the soul of the contemporary Democratic Party. It included references to Cummings’ beginnings as a son of sharecroppers and his defense, as a member of Congress, of civil rights, the poor and the powerless, and the rule of law.

And with its focus on Cummings’ faith — he was a regular 7:15 a.m. Sunday attendee at New Psalmist Baptist Church, which hosted the packed Friday home-going — the funeral also injected a strong dose of religiosity into a party whose presidential front-runners have been busy announcing policy prescriptions but sounding few of the overtly pious notes once regularly played by former Presidents Carter, Obama and Clinton.

With his reassuring baritone and hard-won moral stature — Bill Clinton noted that the congressman bore a lifelong scar from a bottle he was hit with while trying to integrate a Baltimore swimming pool — Cummings was known for mentoring and dispensing wisdom to congressional staffers, neighbors on his block and freshman lawmakers alike. As the impeachment inquiry has gathered steam, he was said to still be joining strategy discussions with colleagues from his hospital bed.

He was also known for his fierce loyalty to Baltimore and its residents, and he stood up for them when, in July, Trump derided Cummings’ majority-black Baltimore district as “a disgusting, rat- and rodent-infested mess” where “no human being” would want to live.

The slight remained on the minds of many of the thousands of Baltimoreans who formed long, looping lines outside the massive contemporary church building at dawn Friday morning. “See? We’re not all trash and rats,” one congregant said as she found her seat.

Baltimore residents said they took so much pride in Cummings in part because he left no doubt that he was motivated by his constituents, whether standing in the halls of Congress or on the stairs outside his brick row house in West Baltimore.

“He never forgot who we were,” said Bernadette McDonald, who lives nearby. “He was a son of Baltimore and a man of the people.”

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Cummings’ wife and chairwoman of the Maryland Democratic Party, did not mention Trump by name, but in a fiery speech, she invoked him clearly, saying her husband’s work had become “infinitely more difficult” in the last few months of his life when he “sustained personal attacks and attacks on his beloved city.”

“It hurt him,” she said.

After Cummings’ death, Trump changed his tune, offering his condolences and praising his “strength, passion and wisdom.”

Cummings’ body lay in an open coffin at the front of the church Friday, his left hand resting on his right as mourners passed and as the church choir sang. Some buried their faces in their hands as they moved swiftly across the purple carpet. Others lingered a few feet from the coffin for one final look at their representative. An usher was stationed nearby with a box of tissues in each hand.

Elonna Jones, 21, skipped her classes at the University of Maryland to attend with her mother, Waneta Ross, who nearly teared up as she contemplated Baltimore’s loss.

“He believed in the beauty of everything, especially our city,” Ross said. “It’s important we’re here to honor a civil rights activist who was still around in my generation.”

Over more than two decades in Congress, Cummings championed working people, environmental reform and civil rights. He served for two years as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and frequently spoke of his neighborhood while pushing legislation to lower drug prices, promoting labor unions and seeking more funding for affordable housing.

The service was studded with glimpses from a life full of good humor, camaraderie, purpose and hope. Jennifer Cummings, one of Cummings’ two daughters, recalled early-morning calls from her father on her birthdays and the ice cream they shared in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Reading from a letter to her father, she said he had taught her “to understand and appreciate my blackness” and had insisted on buying her dolls with brown skin.

Obama said that when Cummings was a child, his father would make him dress up and take him to the airport, telling him, “I may not fly, but you will fly one day. We can’t afford it right now, but you will fly.”

In recent days, Cummings had told relatives that he was ready to go, they said. Two days before he died, the staff at Johns Hopkins Hospital wheeled his bed to the roof so he could see the sun — and look over the city he served, his wife recounted.

“Boy,” he said, “have I come a long way.”