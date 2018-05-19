Cuba plane crash HIGHLIGHTS: More than 100 dead after Boeing 737 crashes in Havana

Forensic investigators and Ministry of Interior officers sift through remains of a Boeing 737 that plummeted into a yuca field with more than 100 passengers on board, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Forensic investigators and Ministry of Interior officers sift through remains of a Boeing 737 that plummeted into a yuca field with more than 100 passengers on board, in Havana, Cuba, Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

More than 100 people were killed after Boeing 737, a domestic passenger plane, crashed on Friday. The plane with 105 passengers, including five children and nine crew members, was travelling from Havana to Holguin when it came down shortly after takeoff. Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel said there were three survivors, all women, who are at present in critical condition, reported news agency Reuters. Rescue operations are underway at the site; the fire has been put out and authorities are trying to identify the bodies.

Boeing, in a statement, said it was apprised of the crash and was closely monitoring the situation. According to flight tracker, the aircraft was CU972, which departed from Havana at 11 am local time.

Authorities are still trying to ascertain the cause of the crash.