‘Absolute madness’: Cuba’s power grid collapses for second time in a week as Trump chokes oil supplies

At 6.32pm on Saturday, Cuba went dark for the second time in a week, as its power grid collapsed under mounting pressure following US President Donald Trump’s grip choked oil supplies to the island.

The outage, triggered by the failure of a single power plant, cascaded across the country and much of the island was left without electricity, communication or clarity on when supply would be restored.

One plant, nationwide collapse

The blackout began when a major power plant in Nuevitas, in eastern Camaguey province, failed and went offline, grid operator UNE said. This disruption set off a cascade effect, knocking out electricity across the country.