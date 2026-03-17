Cuban officials report island-wide blackout as country struggles with energy crisis

A street vendor walks along the Malecon looking for customers during a general blackout in Havana. (AP photo/ file)

Officials in Cuba reported an island-wide blackout Monday in the country of some 11 million people as its energy and economic crises deepen. Cuba has blamed its woes on a U.S. energy blockade after President Donald Trump in January warned of tariffs on any country that sells or provides oil to it.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines on X noted a “complete disconnection” of the country’s electrical system and said it was investigating.