Cuba says oil and diesel supplies have run dry under US sanctions

The minister said blackouts have increased this week, with many parts of Havana going without electricity for 20 to 22 hours a day. ( Photo Credit- Reuters)

Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said Cuba has completely run out of diesel and fuel oil, Reuters reported. Speaking on state-run media, Levy stated, “We have absolutely no fuel oil, and absolutely no diesel. We have no reserves.”

In the same interview, the minister said only limited amounts of gas were available and warned that Cuba’s energy system was in a critical state, as a US-led blockade on oil supplies continued to squeeze the country’s resources.

Reuters also reported that protests were taking place in Havana and several other Cuban cities, with protesters saying the fuel shortage was preventing them from resting.