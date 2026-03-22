Cuba faces second nationwide blackout in a week amid US fuel restrictions

This marks the second time in a week that Cuba has reported a complete blackout, the first occurring on Monday, as Donald Trump continues to block critical oil shipments from Venezuela.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readMar 22, 2026 08:38 AM IST
cuba blackoutA street vendor walks along the Malecon looking for customers during a general blackout in Havana. (AP photo/ file)
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Cuba’s Ministry of Energy Saturday announced that the island has suffered a second power blackout in less than a week, leaving millions of people without electricity.

“A total disconnection of the National Electric System has occurred. Protocols for restoration are already beginning to be implemented, the ministry said in a post on X.

This marks the second time in a week that Cuba has reported a complete blackout, the first occurring on Monday, as Donald Trump continues to block critical oil shipments from Venezuela following the arrest of its then-president, Nicolás Maduro, earlier this year.

Just prior to Saturday’s blackout, the country’s state-owned electric company said on social media that it expected a power deficit of 1,704 megawatts during peak hours on Saturday night, CNN reported.

Trump has long expressed his wish about taking Cuba. On Monday while speaking to reporters in Oval Office, he said, “I do believe I’ll be having the honour of taking Cuba. Taking Cuba in some form,” adding, “Whether I free it, take it, I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth. They’re a very weakened nation right now.”

Earlier this week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel accused the United States of repeatedly threatening to overthrow Cuba’s constitutional order, citing what he described as decades of economic pressure and isolation imposed by Washington.

He argued that the United States plans to “seize the country” and its resources by weakening the very economy it wants to make surrender, adding that this is the only way to explain what he called a fierce economic war applied as collective punishment against the entire population.

“They intend and announce plans to seize the country, its resources, its properties, and even the very economy they seek to strangle to make us surrender.”

According to CNN, Díaz-Canel, in a speech to international activists bringing humanitarian aid to the island on Saturday, said he recognises that “there could be an attack on Cuba” and is preparing accordingly.

Also Read | ‘I can do anything I want’: From Cold War to Trump’s ‘friendly takeover’ wish — the US-Cuba conflict explained

The president also confirmed that Cuba was holding talks with US government, while clarifying that it does not intend to negotiate over its political system.

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In a sharp response this week, the Cuban government rejected a request from the US Embassy in Havana to import diesel for its generators, calling the demand “shameless” in light of the Trump administration’s fuel restrictions on the island, according to diplomatic cables reviewed by The Washington Post.

The relationship between the United States and Cuba remains one of the most tense in the Western Hemisphere and has escalated further in recent months.

Since the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January, Trump has halted all Venezuelan oil shipments to Cuba and threatened tariffs on any country that sells oil to the island nation.

Cuban officials said the country has not received any oil shipments for nearly three months, worsening an already severe fuel shortage. The crisis has had major consequences. Earlier this week, Cuba’s national power grid collapsed, leaving around 10 million people without electricity amid ongoing fuel shortages.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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