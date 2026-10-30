Crypto exchange Binance freezes $3 billion after security breach

Binance has temporarily halted deposits and withdrawals while investigating a possible security breach, with cryptocurrency companies freezing $3 billion in funds linked to the incident by Thursday evening. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has not explicitly confirmed that funds were stolen, reported news agency AP. The extent of any losses remained unclear, although founder Changpeng Zhao said the incident appeared to be a hack.

Urging users to be “cautious of scams”, Binance said: “Our teams are aware of reports of a potential security issue and are actively investigating. User funds are completely safe. Our security teams are reviewing all relevant information with urgency, and we will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have verified information.”

The exchange further said: “Binance will cover all losses. As a precaution, all deposits and withdrawals are temporarily suspended while our team conducts security checks, freezes funds, and works with law enforcement. We are working around the clock and will share a full post-mortem once the investigation is complete.”

User funds are safe. Binance will cover all hacking losses. Deposits and withdrawals are temporarily suspended while our team conducts security checks, freezes funds, and works with law enforcement. We will share a full post-mortem once the investigation is complete. Please rely only on official Binance channels for updates. — Yi He (@heyibinance) October 30, 2026

Tether and Circle freeze funds

In its latest update, Binance announced on X that the verified value of frozen assets had reached $3 billion. The exchange, however, assured that user funds are safe. Deposits and withdrawals will remain suspended while Binance carries out security checks, freezes funds and coordinates with investigators.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Stablecoin issuers Tether and Circle separately confirmed that they had frozen funds on Thursday in connection with the incident, AP reported.

Circle co-founder and chief executive Jeremy Allaire said on X that his company had frozen more than $800 million in coordination with law enforcement. Tether chief executive Paolo Ardoino said the company had frozen more than $1.5 billion linked to a possible hack of the exchange.

Bitcoin fell 3.2% on Thursday evening, trading below $79,000.

Changpeng Zhao says he expects customer funds to be covered

Changpeng also posted on X that user funds were safe, while saying the incident appeared to involve a Binance hack.

Although he no longer runs the company, Changpeng said he expected all customer funds to be fully covered, speaking in his capacity as a shareholder.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier, he shared an X user’s update and said: “Ledger’s supply chain in Singapore is compromised too, according to SG police.” He also said that the security breach appeared to be an “injection attack” on the front end.

This 👇 seems to be caused by https://t.co/92ontyULvO it appears to be an injection attack on the front end. injecting incorrect tx, but showing a valid tx for the user to sign. — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 29, 2026

Changpeng founded Binance in 2017. He stepped down as chief executive in 2023 after pleading guilty to a felony concerning his failure to prevent money laundering on the platform. President Donald Trump pardoned him in 2025.

Changpeng was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for violating the Bank Secrecy Act. He was the first person to receive a prison sentence for such violations of the law, which requires US financial institutions to identify their customers, monitor transactions and report suspicious activity.

Prosecutors said the scale of Changpeng’s violations was unprecedented.

Changpeng and Binance have also been prominent supporters of some cryptocurrency ventures associated with Trump’s family.

Story continues below this ad

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)