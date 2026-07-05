Crypto trip, sexual assault, ransom: Why Pakistan’s Deputy PM is facing resignation demand

A Pakistani senator, closely associated with the country’s military establishment, Saturday demanded the resignation of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar after one of his relatives was arrested in a case concerning the abduction and gangrape of two foreigners in Lahore.

The case took a fresh turn after one of the survivors recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate, claiming that the accused released them only after receiving a ransom of US$100,000.

The case involves two women, one from the Netherlands and the other from Venezuela, who allegedly travelled to Pakistan after being invited for a cryptocurrency-related business venture.

According to investigators, the women arrived in Lahore on business visas allegedly arranged by Muhammad Raza Dar, the Deputy PM’s relative. Police say Raza Dar had first met the women in Singapore last year, where they reportedly became partners in a cryptocurrency venture, according to PTI reports.

Investigators allege that after the women reached Lahore on June 29, they were abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men.

Police have arrested four suspects, including Muhammad Raza Dar, Hassan Raza, Sikandar Khan, and Sajid Ali, while another accused remains absconding. A Lahore court has remanded the arrested men in five days of police custody as the investigation continues, as per ARY News reports.

Victims’ testimony

One of the alleged victims, Astrid Gabriela Robinson Bracho, has recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of Pakistan’s Criminal Procedure Code.

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According to the Ary News reports, the victim in her testimony alleged that armed men stormed the house where she and her friend Stephani Adriana were staying, tied them up, and locked them inside a room while demanding access to cryptocurrency funds.

“They asked where the computer with the money was, and I told them it was in the green bag,” she told the magistrate. Despite this, the suspects allegedly continued demanding passwords and money.

Astrid further alleged that one of the men hit her on the head, while another English-speaking suspect threatened to kill both women if they failed to hand over the money.

“He told me if we gave them the money, we would live. If we didn’t, they would kill us,” she said in her statement.

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What did the survivor tell the court?

Astrid also alleged that she was taken to an upstairs bedroom, where three men entered the room.

According to her statement, two of the men sexually assaulted her while another stood guard outside carrying a rifle.

“They were laughing, slapped me and told me to keep quiet when I started crying,” she told the magistrate.

The survivor further alleged that Muhammad Raza Dar used her mobile phone to contact friends and relatives, demanding money for their release.

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She said no one initially responded to the messages, but later Stephani’s mother informed the captors that she had arranged US$100,000.

According to Ary News, Astrid said, Dar later told the women that he had received the money, returned their passports, and drove them towards Lahore airport.

While on their way, she said Dar received a phone call during which someone allegedly said, “The boss’s instructions are different.”

Shortly after that, the vehicle was involved in a collision, which helped the women to escape. They ran from the vehicle and screamed for help before passersby alerted a traffic police officer.

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Investigation focuses on cryptocurrency dispute

The police believe the case may have stemmed from a financial dispute involving cryptocurrency investments worth nearly US$1.5 million, which is around Rs 450 million.

Investigators are also examining allegations that Raza Dar lured the women to Pakistan under the guise of business and later staged his own kidnapping to make the alleged abduction to look more genuine while ransom negotiations continued.

Authorities have not officially confirmed these allegations, saying the investigation remains underway.

Calls grow for Dar’s resignation

The case has escalated into a political controversy after Senator Faisal Vawda sought Ishaq Dar’s resignation, alleging that the accused’s family ties had influenced the handling of the investigation.

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Vawda alleged that Pakistan was being “run like a family corporation” and questioned how Dar could continue representing the country internationally while a close relative faced such serious allegations.

He also wrote in an X post that, “He (Raza Dar) was arrested only after the intervention of the relevant foreign embassy. After such serious allegations, how can Ishaq Dar continue to represent Pakistan before the world as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister?” Vawda said in a post on X.

“If there is any concern for Pakistan and its international image, Ishaq Dar should resign immediately,” Vawda said.

Widely regarded as being close to Pakistan’s military establishment, Vawda also accused the federal government and the Punjab administration of attempting to protect the accused.

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He further alleged that investigators were trying to portray the case as one of extortion rather than rape and claimed efforts were being made to send the two foreign women out of Pakistan before the investigation was completed.

one of his relatives was arrested in a case concerning the abduction and gangrape of two foreigners in Lahore.The senator also criticised the federal government and leaders of the ruling coalition for remaining silent on the case.