Brent slides nearly 8.6% as traders bet on Iran war ending after Republican midterm losses

Oil prices have plunged as traders increased bets on an end to the Iran war after the White House linked Republican losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections to the conflict.

Brent crude fell $8.94, or 8.6%, to $94.66 a barrel at 1:06 pm ET, having touched its lowest level since September 4. The benchmark had traded near $118 on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $8.01, or 8.3%, to $88.08, according to oilprice.com.

Around 12: 10 pm on Thursday, WTI crude futures were trading at $87.04 per barrel, while Brent was at $94.04 per barrel.

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Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump pointed to fuel costs as a reason for the Republican defeat. “I think it’s the gasoline price,” he said. He later sought to claim credit for the oil price drop, saying that it was because US was winning against Iran.