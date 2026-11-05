Brent slides nearly 8.6% as traders bet on Iran war ending after Republican midterm losses

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Oil prices have plunged as traders increased bets on an end to the Iran war after the White House linked Republican losses in Tuesday’s midterm elections to the conflict.
Brent crude fell $8.94, or 8.6%, to $94.66 a barrel at 1:06 pm ET, having touched its lowest level since September 4. The benchmark had traded near $118 on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $8.01, or 8.3%, to $88.08, according to oilprice.com.
Around 12: 10 pm on Thursday, WTI crude futures were trading at $87.04 per barrel, while Brent was at $94.04 per barrel.
Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday night, US President Donald Trump pointed to fuel costs as a reason for the Republican defeat. “I think it’s the gasoline price,” he said. He later sought to claim credit for the oil price drop, saying that it was because US was winning against Iran.
#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, “Oil today is down $10, which is the biggest drop in oil in history. There’s never been any single day where oil has gone down that much down $10 and it’s going to go down a lot further because we’re winning with Iran easily. Their navy is gone, their air force is gone… They have no money but the only thing they have is the highest inflation in the last 15 years for any country over 300% inflation and they want to make a deal and that could happen.”
(Source: Unrestricted Pool via Reuters)
— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2026
Vice President JD Vance also blamed the war in a post on X, saying that “any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.” Trump had earlier told the Financial Times that the US had no immediate plans to attack Iran.
Trump’s remarks add to pressure on crude
With Republicans on the backfoot, Democratic control of Congress could constrain US military spending in the region and accelerate a peace agreement.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, however, said in a written statement that US hostility would continue regardless of which party was in power.
US taps heating oil reserve as diesel costs remain high
With diesel prices still at record levels, the US Energy Department said it would lend 300,000 barrels from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve to four companies, reported oilprice.com. The volume represents nearly a third of the reserve.
The announcement followed calls for action from senators across party lines after diesel prices climbed above $6.50 a gallon. Heating oil futures subsequently fell about 7%.
Oil’s sharp decline came despite inventory figures showing tighter US supplies. Energy Information Administration data showed crude stocks fell by 900,000 barrels to 409.8 million in the week ended October 30, leaving inventories 4% below the five-year average.
Distillate inventories declined by 3.6 million barrels and stood 13% below the five-year average.