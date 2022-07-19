scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

COVID triples across Europe, hospitalizations double

Hospitalization rates have also doubled, although intensive care admissions have remained low.

By: AP | London |
July 19, 2022 7:12:13 pm
People wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Madrid, Spain. (AP)

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that coronavirus cases have tripled across Europe in the past six weeks, accounting for nearly half of all infections globally.

Hospitalization rates have also doubled, although intensive care admissions have remained low.

In a statement on Tuesday, WHO’s Europe director Dr Hans Kluge described COVID-19 as “a nasty and potentially deadly illness” that people should not underestimate.

He said super-infectious relatives of the omicron variant were driving new waves of disease across the continent and that repeat infections could potentially lead to long COVID.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...

“With rising cases we’re also seeing a rise in hospitalizations, which are only set to increase further in the autumn and winter months,” Kluge said.

“This forecast presents a huge challenge to the health workforce in country after country, already under enormous pressure dealing with unrelenting crises since 2020.”

Earlier this week, the editors of two British medical journals said that at no other time in the country’s National Health Service have so many parts of it been so close to collapse.

Kamran Abbasi of the BMJ and Alastair McLellan of the Health Service Journal wrote in a joint editorial that the U.K. government was failing to address persistent problems worsened by COVID, including the queuing of ambulances outside hospitals too overloaded to accept new patients.

They slammed the government’s insistence that vaccines have broken the link between infections and hospitalizations.

Although vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe disease and death, they have not made a significant dent on transmission.

“The government must stop gaslighting the public and be honest about the threat the pandemic still poses to them and the National Health Service,” the editors wrote.

In WHO’s autumn strategy for COVID-19 released on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency called for measures, including a second booster dose for anyone with weak immune systems aged five and over, promoting mask-wearing indoors and on public transportation and better ventilation in places, including schools and offices.

He said southern hemisphere countries were currently experiencing a very active flu season that combined with COVID was straining health systems.

“We are likely to see a similar scenario in the northern hemisphere,” Kluge said, warning that increased pressure could lead to business, travel and school chaos.

He urged people to make their own decisions, even in countries where authorities have largely abandoned coronavirus restrictions.

“We’re all aware of the tools we have to keep ourselves safe, assess our level of risk and take the necessary steps to protect others if we get infected,” Kluge said.

“Just because a mask isn’t mandated doesn’t mean it’s prohibited.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti

GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

Emilia Clarke says ‘quite a bit’ of her brain missing after aneurysm: Know what the disease is

Emilia Clarke says ‘quite a bit’ of her brain missing after aneurysm: Know what the disease is

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement