scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 29, 2021
MUST READ

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, world must prepare: WHO

To date, no deaths linked to Omicron had been reported, though further research was needed to assess Omicron's potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said.

By: Reuters | Geneva |
Updated: November 29, 2021 4:46:09 pm
Omicron news, omicron who news, omicron who symptoms, omicron who updates, omicron who guidelines, omicron who report, omicron virus, omicron symptoms, omicron virus symptoms, omicron virus india, omicron news, omicron WHO, Omicron Covid-19, coronavirus Omicron threat, WHO Covid Omicron, Omicron Covid-19 WHO, indian express news Travellers in personal protective equipment depart the international terminal for a taxi stand at Sydney Airport, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant. (Reuters)

The Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a “very high” global risk of infection surges that could have “severe consequences” some areas, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.

The UN agency urged its 194 member states to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and, in anticipation of increased case numbers, to “ensure mitigation plans are in place” to maintain essential health services.

Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” the WHO said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The overall global risk related to the new variant …is assessed as very high.”

To date, no deaths linked to Omicron had been reported, though further research was needed to assess Omicron’s potential to escape protection against immunity induced by vaccines and previous infections, it said.

Omicron variant |Countries that have reported cases, imposed restrictions

“Increasing cases, regardless of a change in severity, may pose overwhelming demands on health care systems and may lead to increased morbidity and mortality. The impact on vulnerable populations would be substantial, particularly in countries with low vaccination coverage,” it said.

The variant was first reported to WHO on Nov. 24 from South Africa, where infections have risen steeply.

Omicron news, omicron who news, omicron who symptoms, omicron who updates, omicron who guidelines, omicron who report, omicron virus, omicron symptoms, omicron virus symptoms, omicron virus india, omicron news, omicron WHO, Omicron Covid-19, coronavirus Omicron threat, WHO Covid Omicron, Omicron Covid-19 WHO, indian express news  Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, WHO, speaks at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2021. (AP/File)

It has since spread around the world, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off. Japan said on Monday it would close its borders to foreigners, joining Israel in taking the toughest measures.

The WHO, in its latest guidance, reiterated that countries should use a “risk-based approach to adjust international travel measures in a timely manner”. Further advice would be forthcoming, it said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“The presence of multiple mutations of the spike protein in the receptor-binding domain suggests that Omicron may have a high likelihood of immune escape from antibody-mediated protection. However, immune escape potential from cell-mediated immunity is more difficult to predict,” it said.

“Overall, there are considerable uncertainties in the magnitude of immune escape potential of Omicron.”

More data was expected in the coming weeks.

COVID-19 cases and infections are expected in vaccinated persons, albeit in a small and predictable proportion”, it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 29: Latest News

Advertisement