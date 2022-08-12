scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

CDC relaxes its Covid guidelines, signaling new phase of pandemic

The CDC’s new guidelines come after more than two years of a pandemic in which more than 1 million Americans have died.

By: New York Times |
August 12, 2022 7:20:27 am
covid, covid testing centreA woman at a mobile Covid-19 testing site in Berkeley, California, July 13, 2022. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

Written by Emily Anthes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened Covid-19 guidelines on Thursday, freeing schools and businesses from the onus of requiring unvaccinated people exposed to the virus to quarantine at home.

The changes are a sharp move away from measures such as social distancing requirements and quarantining, which had polarised much of the country, and effectively acknowledge the way many Americans have been navigating the pandemic for some time. The agency’s action comes as children across the country return to school and many offices have reopened.

“We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” Greta Massetti, a CDC epidemiologist, said at a news briefing Thursday. “High levels of population immunity due to vaccination and previous infection, and the many tools that we have available to protect people from severe illness and death, have put us in a different place.”

The CDC’s new guidelines come after more than two years of a pandemic in which more than 1 million Americans have died. With the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron spreading, the United States is recording more than 100,000 cases and nearly 500 deaths a day on average.

But many Americans dispensed with practices such as social distancing, quarantine and mask-wearing long ago.

“I think they are attempting to meet up with the reality that everyone in the public is pretty much done with this pandemic,” said Michael T. Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, referring to the CDC.

The agency has been working for months on the new guidance, which builds on previous recommendations issued in February, when the agency shortened isolation times for many Americans. The CDC said it is making changes now because vaccination and prior infections have granted many Americans some degree of protection against the virus, and treatments, vaccines and boosters are available to reduce the risk of severe illness.

Advertisement

The changes shift much of the responsibility for risk reduction from institutions to individuals. The CDC no longer recommends that people stay 6 feet away from others. Instead, it notes that avoiding crowded areas and maintaining a distance from others are strategies that people may want to consider in order to reduce their risk.

And the recommended prevention strategies no longer draw a distinction between people who are up to date on their vaccinations and those who are not, streamlining a complicated set of rules that could be difficult for schools and businesses to navigate.

People who are exposed to the virus no longer must quarantine at home regardless of their vaccination status, although they should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested for the virus on day 5, according to the new guidelines. Contact tracing and routine surveillance testing of people without symptoms are no longer recommended in most settings.

Instead of focusing on slowing transmission of the virus, the recommendations prioritise preventing severe illness. They emphasise the importance of vaccination and other prevention measures, including antiviral treatments and ventilation.

Advertisement

The guidelines around masking — which recommend that people wear them indoors in places where community Covid-19 levels are high — have not changed.

And people who test positive for the virus should still isolate at home for at least five days. Those who had moderate or severe illness, or are immunocompromised, should isolate through day 10.

The agency also addressed the rebound infections that some people reported after taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid; if symptoms return, people should restart the clock on isolation, the CDC said.

Many health experts praised the new guidelines as representing a pragmatic approach to living with the virus in the longer term.

“I think this a welcome change,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “It actually shows how far we’ve come.”

Advertisement

The new guidelines will also be easier for the public to follow, he added.

But the pandemic has not ended, experts noted, and more stringent measures may be needed in the event of new variants or future surges.

Advertisement

While nearly all Americans are now eligible to be vaccinated, many are not up to date on their shots. Just 30% of 5- to 11-year-olds and 60% of 12- to 17-year-olds have received their primary vaccine series nationwide. Among adults 65 and older, who are at highest risk of severe illness, 65% have received a booster. Critical therapeutics, such as antiviral treatments, remain difficult for many to access.

“Obviously, we have to do more work to make sure that more people avail themselves of the protection that those tools have to offer and that more people can access those tools,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. “I do think there’s been an overall dial-back in the ground game that’s needed to get people vaccinated.”

Advertisement

The guidance moves away from sweeping, population-level precautions to more targeted advice for vulnerable populations and specific high-risk settings and circumstances.

For instance, the guidelines note that schools may want to consider surveillance testing in certain scenarios, such as for when students are returning from school breaks or for those who are participating in contact sports.

Unvaccinated students who are exposed to the virus will no longer need to test frequently in order to remain in the classroom, an approach known as “test to stay.” The CDC no longer recommends a practice known as cohorting, in which schools divide students into smaller groups and limit contact between them to reduce the risk of viral transmission.

Health experts said the change in guidance was particularly welcome as students head back to school, a setting in which quarantines had been especially disruptive.

“This really will help to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on education,” said Christina Ramirez, a biostatistician at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Mercedes Carnethon, an epidemiologist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said that she did not view the changes, even the elimination of quarantines in favour of 10 days of masking, as a loosening of the agency’s guidance.

“We certainly know that wearing a high-quality mask is going to provide some of the strongest protection against spreading it to somebody else, and quarantine is logistically burdensome,” she said. “That could be seen as a relaxing of guidelines, but I think it’s a much more appropriate and targeted solution.”

Joseph Allen, a Harvard University researcher who studies indoor environmental quality, praised the new guidelines for putting more emphasis on improving ventilation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and ...Premium
Staring at looming drought, Jharkhand farmers ask: What will we grow and ...
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeoverPremium
On flight to Kabul, homecoming stories a year after the takeover

“Good ventilation is something that helps reduce the risk of transmission that isn’t political and doesn’t require any behaviour change,” he said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 07:20:27 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

3

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

4

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Inflation softening, what now?
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

China blocks India, US bid to list Jaish dy chief as ‘global terrorist’

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Laal Singh Chaddha review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak

Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak

Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his post-poll vaults

Premium
Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Eyeing 2024 polls, BJP looks to pick OBC Maharashtra chief in Patil place

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down deep potholes

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement