Covid-19: Relief for H-1B visa holders, Green Card applicants as US announces relaxations

Having a Green Card allows a person to live and work permanently in the US. (Representational image)

In relief for many, the United States government gave a grace period of 60 days to such H-1B visa holders and Green Card applicants, who have been served notices for submission of various documents, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported PTI.

The relaxations come in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which first surfaced in China’s Wuhan city in December last. By Friday, over 63,000 Americans have died of coronavirus and over one million have tested positive with Covid-19.

On Friday, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said the 60-day grace period for responding to its requests will include requests for evidence; continuations to request evidence (N-14); notices of intent to deny; notices of intent to revoke; notices of intent to rescind and notices of intent to terminate regional investment centers; and filing date requirements for Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion.

“USCIS will consider a response to the above requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking action,” it said.

According to the statement, as reported by PTI, the USCIS will consider a Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before it takes any action.

“USCIS is adopting several measures to protect our workforce and community and to minimise the immigration consequences for those seeking immigration benefits during this time,” it said.

