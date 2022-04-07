Covid-19: Top developments worldwide today

India reported a single-day rise of 1,033 new Covid-19 infections and 43 fatalities Thursday, which pushed the country’s tally of cases to 4,30,31,958 and the death toll to 5,21,530. Meanwhile, Mumbai’s civic body Wednesday flagged — for the first time in the country — what it said was a case of the new XE variant of Covid-19, only for the Centre to announce hours later that the sample does not match the variant’s genomic picture.

Meanwhile, two US Cabinet officials tested positive for the virus, while infections in England climbed to a record high.

United States: President Joe Biden tasked the US health department with developing a national action plan to tackle the looming health crisis of long Covid, a complex, multi-symptom condition that leaves many of its sufferers unable to work. Long Covid, which arises months after a Covid-19 infection, affects nearly 7 per cent of all US adults and 2.3 per cent of the overall population and has cost an estimated $386 billion in lost wages, savings and medical bills, according to an analysis by the Solve Long Covid Initiative, a non-profit research and advocacy group.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Merrick Garland has tested positive for Covid-19 and will quarantine at home for five days, the Justice Department said. Garland is the second Cabinet official to announce a positive test result on Wednesday. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also tested positive for the virus using an at-home antigen test.

Britain: Coronavirus infections in England climbed to a new record high with one in 16 or 6.37 per cent testing positive for Covid-19 last month — more than double the one in 35 reported in February, according to a new study.

Experts behind the long-running Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT-1) analysis in the UK by Imperial College London found that infections were doubling every 30 days with an estimated reproduction number, or the rate at which infections multiply, above the cut-off mark of one at 1.07. A very small number of recombinant Omicron variants – XE and XL – were also detected during the surveillance, which are hybrids of the original BA.1 Omicron strain and the BA.2 mutation.

Germany: German lawmakers are debating on Thursday whether to require all people aged 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against Covid-19—a compromise solution the government hopes will receive a parliamentary majority. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his health minister had originally called for a vaccine mandate to apply to all adults in Germany, but some government lawmakers and most of the opposition have baulked at the idea. Official figures show the confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany declined in recent weeks from a peak of about 300,000 daily to just over 200,000 in the past 24 hours. There were 328 Covid-related deaths, according to Germany’s disease control agency.

France: The current Covid-19 wave hitting France has now reached its peak, which means the country’s hospital system is not in danger, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview with RTL radio on Thursday. “We are still at a high level, with 150,000 new cases per day, but the trend is going down since five days,” said Veran.

China: Mainland China reported 1,323 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on April 6, the country’s national health authority said, compared with 1,415 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,284 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,383 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, stood at 21,784 compared with 19,199 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638. As of April 6, mainland China had 160,116 confirmed cases.

Here is a glimpse at the top developments today:

➡️ The US Food and Drug Administration said it is aiming to come up with a decision on coronavirus strain selection for the composition of future Covid-19 boosters by June, as a panel of its advisers met on Wednesday to discuss the issue. Data presented to the panel showed that vaccines lose much of their effectiveness in preventing infections from the Omicron variant of the virus, but were better at preventing severe disease.

➡️ As Washington emerges from its Covid cocoon, with tourists returning to the US Capitol and officials attending a white-tie party that had been scotched for the past two years, the coronavirus is again stalking the halls of power. At least a half-dozen senior officials, including members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet and lawmakers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days, even as caseloads drop across the country.

➡️ Shanghai said it was trying its best to improve the distribution of food and essential goods to locked-in residents, responding to growing discontent over such difficulties as Covid curbs stretched into the 11th day. China’s financial hub has fallen largely silent after the city imposed harsh movement restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19, with only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or people with special permission allowed on the streets. Authorities say that has whittled the number of couriers, who must keep the city’s 26 million residents supplied, to just 11,000.

➡️ China’s top European business group warned that its “zero-COVID” strategy was harming the attractiveness of Shanghai as a financial hub, echoing analysts voicing caution over the mounting economic toll of the country’s coronavirus curbs.

➡️ People infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, have an increased risk of developing serious blood clots for up to six months after the infection, even in mild cases, according to a study published in The BMJ. The researchers found an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis — a blood clot in the leg — up to three months after Covid-19 infection, pulmonary embolism — a blood clot in the lung — up to six months, and a bleeding event up to two months.

➡️ China stocks closed down on Thursday as the country’s worst coronavirus outbreak since the initial wave in 2020 clouded the economic growth outlook, despite pledges by authorities to roll out more policy support. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.3 per cent, to 4,209.10 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 per cent to 3,236.70. The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 per cent, to 21,808.98, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.5 per cent, to 7,495.54 points.

(With inputs from Reuters and Associated Press)