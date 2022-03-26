Covid-19: Top developments worldwide March 26

After producing vaccines and treatments for acute Covid-19 in record time, researchers and drugmakers are turning to finding a cure for long Covid, a more elusive target marked by hundreds of different symptoms afflicting millions of people.

➡️ The US Supreme Court granted a request by President Joe Biden’s administration to let the Navy decline to deploy SEALs and other special operations forces personnel who refused mandatory Covid-19 vaccination due to religious objections.

➡️ New York Mayor Eric Adams said he was lifting the city’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for professional athletes and performers.

➡️ Germany’s health minister urged people over 60 years with risk factors such as high blood pressure or a weak heart to get a second booster shot to reduce their risk of getting seriously ill.

➡️ French health authorities said the number of patients hospitalised for Covid-19 were down by 38 over 24 hours, at 20,616, but on a week-on-week basis, that figure was up for the second day running, after declining by that measure since early February.

➡️ Shanghai’s approach to tackling coronavirus outbreaks is coming under strain as new cases rise in the Chinese metropolis, with authorities reluctant to impose a comprehensive lockdown as other cities have done.

➡️ Australia will roll out a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines to its most vulnerable population starting next month, as the country looks to limit fresh outbreaks ahead of winter.

➡️ Hong Kong will gradually resume public services from April 1, with the city posting its lowest number of daily infections in about a month.

➡️ A year after infection with the coronavirus, when antibodies in the blood are barely detectable, the immune system continues to “remember” the virus and should respond to some extent upon re-encountering it, a study from China suggests.

➡️ The US health regulator said on Friday the current authorised dose of GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody-based Covid-19 treatment is unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant.

(Compiled from Reuters and Associated Press reports)