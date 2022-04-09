Covid-19: Top developments worldwide April 9

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing Covid curbs

Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid-19 restrictions, state media said on Saturday. Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.

Covid-19 pandemic far from over, large outbreaks in Asia: UN chief Guterres

With new coronavirus variants emerging every four months on average, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over as large outbreaks are spreading in Asia. Guterres also called for governments and pharma companies to work together to deliver vaccines to every person, everywhere.

Shanghai widens Covid testing as other Chinese cities impose curbs

Shanghai on Friday announced a record 21,000 new cases and a third consecutive day of Covid testing as a lockdown of its 26 million people showed no sign of easing and other Chinese cities tightened curbs — even in places with no recent infections. Beijing authorities intervened in Shanghai after its failure to isolate Covid by locking the city down in stages, and insists that the country stick to its zero-tolerance policy to prevent its medical system from breaking down.

➡️ The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked US interest in better masks for children to ward off Covid-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality.

➡️ German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was disappointed the lower house of parliament voted against a Covid-19 vaccine mandate for people over 60, but would not launch a second attempt to push for a mandate.

➡️ India will offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 who get them at government centres.

➡️ Canada will provide C$220 million ($174.8 million) in additional funding to support Covid-19 vaccination needs in lower income countries, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Friday.

➡️ The Biden administration is closely monitoring a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai that could cause delays to air cargo, White house press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

➡️ More than two-thirds of Africans have been infected by Covid-19 since the pandemic started, 97 times more than reported confirmed cases, according to a World Health Organization study published.

➡️ Moderna Inc said on Friday it was recalling 764,900 doses of its Covid-19 vaccine made by its contract manufacturer Rovi after a vial was found contaminated by a foreign body.

(Compiled from Reuters and Associated Press reports)