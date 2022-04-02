Covid-19: Top developments worldwide April 2

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.

➡️ Shanghai struggles under lockdown

In Shanghai, authorities are struggling to meet requirements for a lockdown on many of the city’s 26 million residents — the largest such undertaking by China since the virus was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. Shanghai is implementing a two-stage, eight-day lockdown, but many of those on the eastern, or Pudong, side of the city who should have been free to leave their compounds on Friday have remained in isolation. Authorities have meanwhile placed the other half of the city, Puxi, under isolation with non-essential businesses and public transport brought to a stop and roads cleared of cars and people. A total of 14 million Puxi residents were tested on Friday, according to state media.

➡️ Italy ends Covid-19 state of emergency, curbs to be lifted gradually

Italy on Friday began to phase out its Covid-19 restrictions, ending a state of emergency public authorities declared more than two years ago that allowed it to bypass bureaucracy and swiftly impose rules via decrees. The state of emergency was introduced on January 31, 2020, but Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government announced plans in March to return to normal after deciding not to extend it. It officially ended on Thursday.

➡️ South Korea likely to lift outdoor mask mandate, most Covid curbs this month

South Korea said on Friday it would further relax its social distancing rules next week and possibly scrap most pandemic-related curbs later this month, including an obligation to wear masks outdoors. From April 4, a curfew on eateries and other businesses will be pushed back to midnight from 11 pm, and private gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said.

➡️ Deliberate infection trial finds Covid symptoms don’t indicate viral shedding

The world’s first “human challenge” trial in which volunteers were deliberately exposed to the coronavirus has found that symptoms had no effect on how likely an infected person is to pass the disease on to others. The findings underscore the difficulty in preventing community infections as the Word Health Organisation (WHO) warns of a rise in cases.

➡️ Canada says hospitals could manage Covid impact as cases rise

Canada’s health care system could withstand the impact from an anticipated rise in hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in the coming weeks, health officials said Friday, as signs emerge of a resurgence in infections in the country. Canada is in a transition period and could still see “bumps along the way”, including a resurgence in cases this spring as well as later in the year, the officials said.

➡️ Vaccination after Covid improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial

The following is a summary of some recent studies on Covid-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccination after Covid-19 improves immunity

➡️ England’s Covid-19 prevalence hits record high – ONS

The prevalence of Covid-19 among people in England rose to its highest since the pandemic began in 2020, data from Britain’s Office for National Statistics showed on Friday. One 1 in 13 people were believed to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, the fourth consecutive increase and higher than 1 in 16 recorded in the previous week. The ONS estimated 4.1 million people in England had Covid-19.

➡️ US FDA approves Gilead cell therapy for earlier lymphoma

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved expanded use of Yescarta, a cell therapy made by Gilead Sciences Inc’s Kite unit, as a first option after chemotherapy for adults with an advanced, aggressive form of blood cancer. The one-time treatment was initially approved in 2017 for patients with large B-cell lymphoma who did not respond to at least two previous rounds of therapy.

➡️ China reports 2,129 new Covid cases for April 1 vs 1,827 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,129 new Covid-19 cases on April 1, up from 1,827 cases a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in a statement 2,086 of the new cases were local infections, compared with 1,787 a day earlier.

➡️ Russia’s total number of Covid-related deaths hits nearly 778,000

Russia’s total number of Covid-related deaths have reached almost 778,000 since the start of the pandemic in April 2020, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed on Friday. Rosstat said that 43,201 people had died from Covid or related causes in February, up from 35,807 in January.

➡️ With carrot and stick, China presses ahead with Covid vaccinations for elderly

In China’s southern Guangdong province, a teacher was told by her school that she must somehow find four unvaccinated individuals aged 60 or older and get them to take Covid shots to help boost the district’s elderly inoculation rate. Otherwise, her performance review would be affected.

➡️ Hong Kong health authorities report 116 new Covid-19 deaths

Hong Kong health authorities reported 116 new Covid-19 deaths on Saturday. Daily infections in recent days have continued a steady decline and authorities began easing some of the city’s stringent Covid-19 measures.

