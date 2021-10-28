scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

COVID-19 surge persists in Singapore, record 5,324 new cases reported

The figure includes 661 residents from dormitories of migrant workers and 12 cases who arrived from abroad, it said, adding that 10 more fatalities due to the disease have been reported as well.

By: PTI | Singapore |
October 28, 2021 9:17:52 am
As of Wednesday noon, there were 1,777 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the island, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH). (File)

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore is being looked into, the country’s health ministry has said after it registered a record single-day spike of 5,324 new infections on Wednesday.

The figure includes 661 residents from dormitories of migrant workers and 12 cases who arrived from abroad, it said, adding that 10 more fatalities due to the disease have been reported as well.

The ministry said it was looking into the “unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window”, and that it will closely monitor the trend for the next few days.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Singapore’s death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 349.

As of Wednesday noon, there were 1,777 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the island, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singapore’s COVID-19 infection tally has reached 184,419, it showed

The major obstacle to opening up economic activities quicker is the threat to the healthcare system, cautioned professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, National University Hospital.

“This is what is most important, and the weekly infection rate of the elderly and the unvaccinated is an opportunity to look into the future needs for hospitalisation,” Fisher told the media.

Asked about the surge, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam said, “There are probably pockets of infection all around the island.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement