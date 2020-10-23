COVID-19: Singapore, Germany agree on green lane travel

A view of the central business district in Singapore. (REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo)

Singapore and Germany have agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane, allowing direct flights between the two countries for essential business and official purposes.

Eligible applicants for travel will have to abide by the COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by the two sides, foreign ministries of the two countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

“The reciprocal green lane will enable essential travel for business or official purposes, via direct flights between both countries,” the statement said.

The green lane could serve as a model for future similar arrangements between Singapore and other European countries, it said.

Operational details of the green lane, including the procedural requirements, health protocols, and application process, will be announced at a later date, according to a Channel News Asia report.

Singapore has so far agreed to establish reciprocal green lanes with several countries including Brunei, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 10 COVID-19 imported cases on Friday, taking the national tally to 57,951.

All of the new infections have been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). No local infection was recorded on Friday, the MOH said.

The seven imported cases, reported on Thursday, arrived from India, Indonesia, the UAE and Myanmar.

There are 45 confirmed cases in hospital, while 39 are recuperating at isolated community facilities. Eight cases were discharged from hospital on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 57,829.

