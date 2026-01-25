‘Cover up’ for billions of dollars stolen from Minnesota, alleges Donald Trump after protests widen across sanctuary city over man’s killing

Protesters chant and bang on trash cans as they stand behind a makeshift barricade during a protest in response to the death of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, who was fatally shot by a US Border Patrol officer earlier in the day, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo)

As protests intensified across Minnesota after another American citizen was shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, United States President Donald Trump explicitly called the stir and clashes a “cover up” for the billions of dollars stolen from Minnesota.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “AMONG OTHER THINGS, THIS IS A “COVER UP” FOR THE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS THAT HAVE BEEN STOLEN FROM THE ONCE GREAT STATE (BUT SOON TO BE GREAT AGAIN!) OF MINNESOTA! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

His comments come just over a week after he announced he would end federal funding to states with sanctuary city jurisdictions, beginning February this year, a move that could have a larger impact amidst his continued immigration crackdown. “It breeds fraud and crime and all of the other problems that come, so we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary cities,” he had said, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Following the latest killing of a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis on Saturday by federal immigration officers, the US President weighed in, questioning why the local police weren’t allowed to protect the ICE officers from the now-deceased man.

On Truth Social, Trump shared a photograph of the gun used by the man, identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti, on Saturday, and wrote: “This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off? It is stated that many of these Police were not allowed to do their job, that ICE had to protect themselves — Not an easy thing to do!”

Trump’s remarks came after the Minneapolis resident, who was registered nurse and US citizen, allegedly “reacted violently” during an encounter between the Border Patrol agents, who then fired “defensive shots” at Pretti, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said officers acted to protect themselves.

Noem claimed Pretti had a criminal history, including domestic assault with intent to cause harm, disorderly conduct and driving without a valid licence.

Pretti’s death comes less than three weeks after another American citizen, Renee Good, was shot dead by an immigration agent in the city.

His death has triggered widespread protests and a sharp political clash between the White House and Minnesota officials over responsibility for the investigation.

Trump further wrote in his post: “Why does Ilhan Omar have $34 Million Dollars in her account? And where are the Tens of Billions of Dollars that have been stolen from the once Great State of Minnesota? We are there because of massive Monetary Fraud, with Billions of Dollars missing, and Illegal Criminals that were allowed to infiltrate the State through the Democrats’ Open Border Policy. We want the money back, and we want it back, NOW. Those Fraudsters who stole the money are going to jail, where they belong! This is no different than a really big Bank Robbery. Much of what you’re witnessing is a COVER UP for this Theft and Fraud.”

He also accused Minnesota Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz of encouraging unrest, saying they had helped incite an “insurrection”. “The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America.”

Justifying the actions of the federal immigration officers, Trump stated: “LET OUR ICE PATRIOTS DO THEIR JOB! 12,000 Illegal Alien Criminals, many of them violent, have been arrested and taken out of Minnesota. If they were still there, you would see something far worse than you are witnessing today!”

Trump’s another post read: “It is actually possible that the total amount of money stolen, over the years, by Corrupt Politicians and Fraudsters, from Minnesota, will exceed $100 Billion Dollars. In any event, whether it is or isn’t, the Theft, Incompetence, and Fraud is MASSIVE! Sadly, whatever numbers we find, California, and other Democrat run States, WILL BE WORSE. Stay tuned! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Last year, the Department of Justice (DoJ) had identified 11 states as sanctuary jurisdictions, which includes Minnesota, California and New York. These jurisdictions limit the extent of their cooperation with federal agencies seeking to deport illegal immigrants in the US.