Thursday, August 05, 2021
Covaxin gets Good Manufacturing Practice certificate in Hungary

The certificate of GMP is now listed on the EudraGMDP, a database of the European Community of manufacturing authorizations and certificates of GMP.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 5, 2021 11:21:49 am
Bharat Biotech intends to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide. (File)

Covaxin, the indigenously developed vaccine against Covid-19, has received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) from Hungary’s National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition.

Bharat Biotech intends to submit documentation for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in several additional countries worldwide, an official statement issued on Wednesday said.

“The recognition complements our commitment to driving world-class innovation and being a frontrunner in the research and development of vaccines,” a statement from Bharat Biotech said.

