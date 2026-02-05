‘Could not come at a worse time’: US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The ‘New START Treaty’, which bound Russia and the US to a reduction in nuclear arms, expired on Thursday. As of now, the two nations have not reached an alternative agreement addressing the matter.
The arms control treaty signed in 2010 was the last of the nuclear agreements that go back to the times of the Cold War.
The New START treaty set a limit on each side’s missiles, launchers and strategic warheads. For the first time in decades, there are no restrictions on the number of strategic nuclear weapons that each nation may possess due to the lack of a treaty. The new START limit for warheads was set at 1,550, as per the Reuters report.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a one-year extension to Washington, to which US President Donald Trump has not responded yet.
In January, Trump told the New York Times, “If it expires, it expires… We’ll just do a better agreement.”
The US President had earlier wanted to make a new deal that includes China. China refused to negotiate the new deal, saying it has far fewer nuclear weapons compared to the US and Russia.
Regarding the treaty expiration, the White House said, ‘Trump would clarify on his own timeline.’
While speaking about the dissolution of the treaty between the two countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, “It could not come at a worse time – the risk of a nuclear weapon being used is the highest in decades.”
Guterres urged the two countries to continue negotiations to find “a successor framework that restores verifiable limits, reduces risks, and strengthens our common security”.
As of January 2025, Russia possesses a total of 5,459 nuclear warheads, while the US has 5,177 warheads, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Among treaty-bound US allies, France has around 290 and the United Kingdom about 225. China, which had earlier refused to negotiate with the US, has an estimate of 600 warheads.
In 2021, during US President Joe Biden’s time in office, the treaty was extended for five years. Under the agreement, Moscow and Washington agreed to commit to deploying no more than 1,550 nuclear warheads, allowing 18 inspections of nuclear weapon sites, and limiting ballistic missile deployment to 800.
Being the two biggest nuclear powers, the US and Russia possess about 90 per cent of all the nuclear warheads in the world.
