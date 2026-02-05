‘Could not come at a worse time’: US-Russia nuclear arms control treaty expires

The new START limit for warheads was set to 1,550, as per the Reuters report. (AP Photo)

The ‘New START Treaty’, which bound Russia and the US to a reduction in nuclear arms, expired on Thursday. As of now, the two nations have not reached an alternative agreement addressing the matter.

The arms control treaty signed in 2010 was the last of the nuclear agreements that go back to the times of the Cold War.

What is New START Treaty

The New START treaty set a limit on each side’s missiles, launchers and strategic warheads. For the first time in decades, there are no restrictions on the number of strategic nuclear weapons that each nation may possess due to the lack of a treaty. The new START limit for warheads was set at 1,550, as per the Reuters report.