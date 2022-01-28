Costa Rican president vetoes legalization of medicinal marijuana

January 28, 2022 2:13:30 pm
Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado vetoed on Thursday the legalization of medicinal marijuana, citing health and security grounds, and sought changes to a bill backed by Congress last year before he will approve it.
Costa Rica’s Congress had approved the production and processing of cannabis for medicinal purposes in October.
On Twitter, Alvarado said he supported the medicinal use of cannabis but the legislation needed changes to limit individual cultivation and consumption.
“I trust that they will be accepted and the law will be in force soon,” said Alvarado, whose term ends in May. The proposal is set to go back to another vote in Congress, which is dominated by opposition parties.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-