Pakistan court sentences ousted PM Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment in corruption case

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an accountability court in Pakistan Friday in one of the three corruption cases against him in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal, reported PTI. The verdict came after the court had earlier postponed it four times in the Avenfield corruption case – pertaining to the ownership of four flats in the posh Avenfield House in London.

The ruling came weeks before the Pakistan general elections scheduled to be held on July 25. Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir pronounced the verdict behind closed doors.

While Sharif was fined 8 million pounds (USD 10 million), his daughter Maryam was handed down a 2 million pound (USD 2.6 million) fine. The former prime minister has previously described the court proceedings against him as politically motivated and a judicial witchhunt.

Sharif, 68, is in London attending to his wife Kulsoom Nawaz who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.

Authorities had deployed a large number of security personnel in and around the Federal Judicial Complex, where the court is located. The roads leading to the complex have also been closed to the general traffic.

Three-time prime minister Sharif resigned as Pakistan prime minister last year after the Supreme Court disqualified him from holding public office and ruled that graft cases be filed against the beleaguered leader and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.

