China’s Wuhan hosts huge water park party as Covid-19 concerns subside

China’s Wuhan city, which was ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, witnessed a massive electronic music festival that took place in an open air water park with thousands of revelers dancing in waves to the beats of the music with no social distancing and no masks, reported CNN.
The Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was tightly packed over the weekend with “partygoers in swimsuits bunched together shoulder to shoulder, waving to the beat of the music while cooling down in hip-high water; others relaxed on inflatable rubber tubes that packed the pool to the brim, with little space to float around,” the American news broadcaster was quoted as saying.
CNN reported that the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park reopened in late June, but more than a month of seasonal rain had discouraged crowds from turning out. Hubei Daily, a provincial Communist Party mouthpiece newspaper, cited a manager at the park as saying that the number of visitors in early August only accounted for half of the level in the same period last year.
Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan in December last year and is believed to have emerged in a wet market that sold seafood and wildlife in the central Chinese city.
As the original epicenter of the outbreak, infections in the city account for nearly 60 per cent of the more than 84,000 total confirmed cases across China, according to data from the country’s National Health Commission and Hubei Provincial Health Commission.
