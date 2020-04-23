Coronavirus world updates, April 23: Over 1,80,000 dead worldwide; Trump downplays threat of virus returning

Chen Enting, 34, snaps a photo of his ticket to commemorate his first ferry ride across the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province after a 76-day quarantine ended in the city at the center of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP) Chen Enting, 34, snaps a photo of his ticket to commemorate his first ferry ride across the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province after a 76-day quarantine ended in the city at the center of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

Coronavirus latest updates: Over 2.6 million people have been infected while more than 1,80,000 people have been killed due to the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. According to an AFP tally based on official sources, nearly two-third of the fatalities have been reported in Europe.

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases at more than 8,50,000.

Here is a look at some of the top world updates:

US sees 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to Johns Hopkins University. With the new deaths, the total fatalities in the US has risen to 46,583. Over 8,52,000 have been infected across the country so far.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the issuance of certain green cards for 60 days amid the virus pandemic. Trump said the order will “ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy re-opens.”

The order includes a long list of exceptions, including for those who are currently in the country, those who have valid immigrant visas, people seeking entry to work as physicians and nurses, and the spouses and unmarried children of US citizens. Trump has said he will reassess whether to extend the order in 60 days.

Demonstrators upset with the state’s coronavirus Demonstrators upset with the state’s coronavirus social distancing restrictions protest outside the state Capitol on Wednesday. (AP)

Two New York cats become first US pets to test positive

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus even as health authorities said there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans.

The cats, from separate areas of New York state, was suffering from mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. It is believed that they contracted the virus from people in their households or neighborhoods, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Animals, pets, can get infected. … There’s no evidence that the virus is transmitted from the pet to a human,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

Doctors in New York noticed something strange happening as the coronavirus spread through the city: a large number of strokes in patients and signs of blood thickening and clotting were being detected https://t.co/eNHDl5xWeQ https://t.co/XQo4BiNYf3 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 23, 2020

Despite warnings, Trump downplays threat of virus returning

Trump on Wednesday played down the possibility that the virus could prove to be fatal this winter despite warnings that the virus could combine with the flu to make a complicated comeback.

The US President, who has been pushing for states to begin reopening their economies, said, “It’s not going to be what we’ve gone through, in any way, shape or form. If it comes back, though, it won’t be coming back in the form that it was. It will be coming back in smaller doses that we can contain…. You could have some embers of corona … (but) we will not go through what we went through for the last two months.”

China reports 10 new coronavirus cases in mainland vs 30 a day earlier

China again witnessed no additional deaths besides the 10 fresh cases, six of them brought from outside the country.

Numbers in hospital have dropped to 959, only 63 of which are considered serious cases, while just over 1,000 are under isolation and monitoring as suspected cases or for having tested positive for the virus without showing any symptoms.

Wuhan, which was the epicenter of the global pandemic and had accounted for the bulk of China’s cases and deaths, now has just 69 people in treatment for Covid-19, with just two persons listed in serious condition.

A total of 4,632 deaths among 82,798 cases have been registered in the country, although several nations feel the figures have been under reported.

Italian-operated cruise ship the Costa Atlantica is anchored at a port in Nagasaki, southern Japan. (AP) Italian-operated cruise ship the Costa Atlantica is anchored at a port in Nagasaki, southern Japan. (AP)

14 more Covid-19 cases on board Italian cruise ship docked in Japan

Fourteen fresh Covid-19 cases were confirmed on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs at Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture, bringing the total to at least 48, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 34 crew members on the Costa Atlantica had tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns about its impact on the local community.

The infections onboard Costa Atlantica come after the cases on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama two months ago, where more than 700 were found to be infected, although this time only crew members were on board.

The Italian cruise ship is carrying 623 crew members and no passengers, officials have said.

CORONAVIRUS: Social media footage shows women playing tennis across rooftops in Finale Ligure, northern Italy, Saturday, as the country’s coronavirus lockdown continues. (AFP) pic.twitter.com/ufpBStJDb2 — The Voice of America (@VOANews) April 18, 2020

Toll in Italy crosses 25,000 mark

The death toll in Italy crossed the 25,000 mark on Wednesday to stand at 25,085 after 437 people were killed within a span of 25 hours. The number of positive cases rose 1.5% to 183,857.

Meanwhile, the pressure on health services continued to ease, with fewer people both hospitalized and in intensive care. Italy’s interior minister said none of some 150 migrants rescued by an aid group and quarantined at sea have tested positive for the virus.

Volunteers disinfect the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP) Volunteers disinfect the historical Badshahi Mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore, Pakistan. (AP)

UN chief sends ‘warm wishes’ to Muslims amid Covid-19 pandemic

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeated his appeal for an immediate cease-fire to all conflicts in the world to fight the virus pandemic as millions of Muslims are set to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the UN chief sent “warm wishes” to Muslims and noted that this would be a very different Ramadan because many traditional community activities will not be possible as a result of Covid-19.

Guterres stressed that “many people in conflict zones will once again be tragically marking this month with war and insecurity all around.” He repeated his March 23 appeal for a global cease-fire “to focus on our common enemy – the virus recalling the words of the Holy Quran ‘and if they incline to peace, then incline to it’.”

