Coronavirus Updates, August 28: Nearly 25 million people infected globally; deaths rare in children, finds study

People wearing masks against the spread of the new coronavirus keep social distancing while hanging out near Shibuya pedestrian crossing in Tokyo Friday, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Coronavirus Global Updates: The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24.4 million people globally and killed 828,455​ people, according to a Reuters tally. Over 180,000 people have died alone in the United States, which continues to remain the world’s worst hit country.

The Latin American region breached the 7 million case mark Thursday despite some countries showing a slight decline in infections. The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked the countries in the region to increase testing, which remains low across the continent.

Meanwhile, a UK research has found that children and young people are far less likely to report severe Covid-19 symptoms as compared to adults, and that death due to the virus in children is “exceptionally rare”.

Here are the top global developments on August 28:

Coronavirus cases in Latin America top 7 million

Despite some countries showing a slight decline in infections, coronavirus cases crossed the 7 million mark in Latin America on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally. Against almost 85,000 the previous week, the daily average fell to about 77,800 cases in the seven days ending Wednesday.

A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) A nurse measures the temperature of a mourner wearing a Mexican hat, and a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

The WHO said Mexico and other countries in the region need to increase testing and expressed concern over the rate of infection among young people. Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Chile remain among the 10 countries with the most cases in the world.

US death toll tops 180,000; new hotspots emerge in Midwest

The coronavirus toll in the United States topped 180,000 Thursday as officials braced for another surge as schools are reopening. Several US Midwest states reported record single-day spikes as governors said they would not reduce testing as recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Thursday, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota all recorded their biggest one-day increases in new infections since the pandemic began. Although nationally new cases, deaths and positivity rates are on decline, new hotspots are emerging in the country’s Midwest.

Members of the Australian Defence Force gather information and conduct temperature checks at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne on Jun 30. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg Members of the Australian Defence Force gather information and conduct temperature checks at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne on Jun 30. Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

Victoria expects fewer than 100 cases a day by next week

As a stringent lockdown in Australia’s second most populous state has been in place, Victoria is expected to report fewer than 100 cases a day, authorities said on Friday. Victoria state authorities said they had detected 113 new cases in the past 24 hours, unchanged from the previous day, and below the one-day record of 725 cases reported in early August.

“It’s not gotten below 100 (per day) yet, I do expect that to happen, if not over the weekend, then by next week,” Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in Melbourne.

S.Korea to extend ‘Phase 2’ social distancing measures as cases spread

A doctor holds a sign criticizing the government medical policy at the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A doctor holds a sign criticizing the government medical policy at the Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

The South Korean government is set to extend the current “Phase 2” social distancing for at least another week. Despite recording another triple-digit increase in daily new coronavirus cases, South Korean authorities on Friday stopped short of shifting the country up to the highest level of social distancing measures. “Phase 3 social distancing is the choice of last resort given the economic and social ripple effect,”Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun instead said.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 371 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Thursday, bringing the country’s total to 19,077, including 316 deaths. Health authorities had reimposed Phase 2 social distancing rules on August 16 in the Seoul metropolitan area, expanding the measures nationwide last week.

Britain backs COVID-19 immunity studies with 8.4 million pounds

Importantly, these studies will determine when and how immunity persists or whether people can become re-infected (with COVID-19),” the statement added. (Source: Getty Images/Representational) Importantly, these studies will determine when and how immunity persists or whether people can become re-infected (with COVID-19),” the statement added. (Source: Getty Images/Representational)

Britain on Friday said it will back three nationwide COVID-19 studies with 8.4 million pounds to fund research into understanding human immune responses to the coronavirus pandemic. These studies are set to help scientists develop better immunity tests, study the body’s immune response to

the virus and understand why it impacts different people in different degrees.

“Together, it is hoped these studies will improve the treatment of patients and inform the development of vaccines and therapies,” the funding bodies said in a joint statement.

“Importantly, these studies will determine when and how immunity persists or whether people can become re-infected (with COVID-19),” the statement added.

Severe cases or death due to COVID-19 very rare in children, UK study finds

School children wear masks and protective gear in Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP Photo/Denis Farrel) School children wear masks and protective gear in Johannesburg, South Africa. (AP Photo/Denis Farrel)

A UK research published Thursday found that severe cases and deaths due to the novel coronavirus were far less likely in children and young people than in adults. A study of COVID-19 patients admitted to 138 hospitals in Britain found that less than 1 per cent were children, and of those fewer than 1 per cent — or six in total — died. These children were suffering serious illness or underlying health conditions.

“We can be quite sure that COVID-19 in itself is not causing harm to children on a significant scale,” one of the researchers said.

