Coronavirus update March 11: 62 positive cases in India, China confirms 22 new deaths

The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Another positive case was confirmed in Rajasthan Wednesday, taking the total number of infections reported in the country to 62. The Union Health Ministry, however, puts the figure at 50. The number of cases in the country jumped after positive cases were reported from Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. As the global death toll from coronavirus topped 4,000 and infected over 1.15 people globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the threat of a pandemic was “very real.”

One more patient confirmed for coronavirus in Rajasthan

One patient, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. An Italian couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is also admitted in the same hospital. The health authorities have got the details of his flight and have begun contact tracing. A total of 235 people who came in contact with the octogenarian and his family have already been traced and are being monitored.

Coronavirus in Kerala: 17 positive cases; schools, cinemas shut till March 31

Eight new cases were reported in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected people to 17. Barring Rajasthan, where the Italian tourists were infected, Kerala has the highest number of patients in the country as well as the youngest patient — a three-year-old was tested positive.

Amid the rise, the Pinarayi Vijayan government has announced the closure of all educational institutions and cinema halls till March 31. The chief minister has also advised the citizens to avoid mass gatherings and to not go to the Sabarimala temple which is set to re-open on March 13. All government-related functions have been postponed.

Women devotees wearing masks as a precaution against a new coronavirus head to their homes after making their offerings during the annual Pongala festival at the Attukal temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (AP Photo/File) Women devotees wearing masks as a precaution against a new coronavirus head to their homes after making their offerings during the annual Pongala festival at the Attukal temple in Thiruvananthapuram. (AP Photo/File)

Of the eight new cases, six are primary contacts of the Italy-returned couple and their son who were not screened at the Kochi airport. The government is making efforts to trace their primary and secondary contacts. Health Minister K K Shaylaja also said that “hiding travel history will be treated as a crime and proper action will be taken”.

In another development, a Kerala doctor alleged that she was sacked by the management of the private clinic she was working with for informing authorities about an NRI patient who reportedly declined to undergo the mandatory check for coronavirus.

After 5 coronavirus patients in Pune, schools shut; Mumbai on alert

At least two schools in Pune’s Dhayari Phata announced a shutdown till Saturday, as a few members of a housing society in the area were taken for coronavirus screening. Other schools in the city are also contemplating closing down briefly. Maharashtra education commissioner Vishal Solanki confirmed that he has spoken to state education minister Varsha Gaikwad and recommended strong preventive measures to help curb the spread amongst school children including recommending shutting down schools for a while.

Mumbai has also been kept on alert and at least 537 people who have returned from abroad have been tested for the coronavirus in the city.

Mumbai has also been kept on alert in wake of coronavirus patients in Pune Mumbai has also been kept on alert in wake of coronavirus patients in Pune

According to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, five squads have been constituted – comprising officers and employees from the revenue, health and police departments – to trace those who came in contact with the Pune couple who had returned from Dubai and tested positive for coronavirus. Their daughter, ola cab driver who drove them and a person who travelled with them on the taxi were also tested positive. The Pune Municipal Corporation is also set to undertake a door-to-door survey in the adjoining areas to ascertain the health of all residents.

A security officer wears a mask outside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai (AP) A security officer wears a mask outside a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients, in Mumbai (AP)

Explained Treatment for coronavirus There is no specific treatment. Patients are mostly given medicines for symptomatic relief — for example, paracetamol to bring down fever, sometimes medicines for relief from pain. Care is also taken to ensure they stay hydrated. The mortality of the virus is a little over 3%, and for most patients the body’s own immune system succeeds in fighting the virus.

Coronavirus in Karnataka: Four positive cases

The wife and daughter of the techie infected with novel COVID-19 are among the latest tested positive for the virus in the state. Another 50-year-old man who travelled to the US via London is another positive case. The state health department is now tracking 2,666 persons who came in contact with the first Covid-19 patient. Health department officials were set to fumigate the school of the daughter as well as the apartment and office complexes where the techie had spent time.

Global news on coronavirus

Britain junior health minister Nadine Dorries has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating. The authorities are now begun tracing people who may have had come in touch with Dorries.

for coronavirus and is self-isolating. The authorities are now begun tracing people who may have had come in touch with Dorries. China reported an uptick in new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad. of the 24 new cases reported in Mainland China, 10 were imported cases, bringing the overall cases from abroad to 79.

of coronavirus infections, reversing four straight days of fewer new cases, driven by infected individuals arriving from abroad. of the 24 new cases reported in Mainland China, 10 were imported cases, bringing the overall cases from abroad to 79. Taiwan too has begun reporting an uptick in imported cases, with 49 imported cases. Canada also reported its first death

South Korea, which is among the worst-affected countries apart from China, also reported a jump in the cases as 242 new patients were reported today. Turkey also confirmed its first case.

A masked woman wearing a hand glove takes a selfie at the Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing (AP) A masked woman wearing a hand glove takes a selfie at the Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing (AP)

Appealing for calm, US President Donald Trump said the coronavirus outbreak would ‘go away’ . About three-quarters of US states now have confirmed COVID-19 with over 800 Americans infected

. About three-quarters of US states now have confirmed COVID-19 with over 800 Americans infected The New York auto show is set to be postponed until August because of the coronavirus outbreak. A spokesman for the show, Chris Sams, said on Tuesday organizers were “headed in the direction” of moving it to August and a final decision is expected by Wednesday.

Singapore started charging visitors for coronavirus treatment after it reported new imported cases from neighbouring Indonesia.

A couple wear face masks as they ride an escalator at a shopping mall in Beijing (AP) A couple wear face masks as they ride an escalator at a shopping mall in Beijing (AP)

In Italy, which has 9,172 cases and 463 deaths, the government ordered everyone across the country not to move around other than for work and emergencies, banned public gatherings and suspended sporting events.

Spain, with over 1,200 cases and 30 deaths, decided to close schools and universities in Madrid and the Basque capital Vitoria.

The European Union will suspend a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or forfeit landing slots

Ireland cancelled all St. Patrick’s Day parades due next week and the government set aside 3 billion euros to tackle the infection.

A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Waterloo station, as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in London, Britain (Reuters) A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Waterloo station, as the number of coronavirus cases grows around the world, in London, Britain (Reuters)

Medical staff measures the temperature of a bus driver at the border crossing with Germany in Rozvadov, Czech Republic (AP) Medical staff measures the temperature of a bus driver at the border crossing with Germany in Rozvadov, Czech Republic (AP)

FILE – A paramedic walks out of a tent that was set up in front of the emergency ward of the Cremona hospital, northern Italy (AP) FILE – A paramedic walks out of a tent that was set up in front of the emergency ward of the Cremona hospital, northern Italy (AP)

(With inputs from agencies)

