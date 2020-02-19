Coronavirus outbreak: Out of Diamond Princess and back in quarantine for many on cruiser

Coach buses believed to be carrying passengers who are U.S. citizens travel away from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, operated by Carnival Corp., docked in Yokohama, Japan (Bloomberg) Coach buses believed to be carrying passengers who are U.S. citizens travel away from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, operated by Carnival Corp., docked in Yokohama, Japan (Bloomberg)

Japan started to let passengers leave a cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama despite worries it hasn’t done enough to prevent spreading the new coronavirus from the vessel that has the most infections of any place in the world outside China.

On Wednesday, about 500 passengers who were cleared have begun stepping off the ship that has been in quarantine for 14 days. All passengers are scheduled to leave the Diamond Princess cruise by Friday, ending a weeks-long period that saw the deadly disease infect about one in seven people aboard the luxury ship.

While this may mean a return to normal lives for some of the Japanese passengers disembarking, hundreds of foreign passengers who leave the ship will be subject to another 14 days of quarantine once they return home, such as the 200 people Australia plans to fly out on a charter flight.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said just hours before the disembarkations started that there may be more troubles ahead because “the rate of new infections on board, especially among those without symptoms, represents an ongoing risk.”

The CDC placed all those aboard under travel restrictions, saying they will be required to wait 14 days without having symptoms, or a positive coronavirus test result, before they are permitted to board flights to the U.S.

Of the 3,700 passengers and crew aboard when it went into quarantine two weeks ago, 542 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus as of Tuesday.

Disembarking passengers who have cleared all checks will be taken to Yokohama and other train stations in the area, Kyodo News reported. Video from national public broadcaster NHK showed passengers leaving the ship with suitcases and heading to buses that waited nearby.

South Korea sent its presidential plane to Japan on Tuesday to evacuate five of its 14 nationals on the ship, who will be placed in quarantine upon arrival. Canada and the U.K. are also planning charter flights. More than 72,000 people have been infected in China, the center of the outbreak.

The measures may not be enough to curtail the virus that has spread rapidly throughout the ship, health officials said. With people aboard hailing from more than 50 countries, the end of the quarantine raises worries the vessel could become the source of a fresh wave of global infections.

“It’s entirely possible to get tested, be negative and get on an airplane and be positive once you land,” said Keiji Fukuda, the director of the School of Public Health at Hong Kong University and a former World Health Organization official who has led responses to outbreaks. “That’s just how infections work.”

Even though people test negative or are not symptomatic, it’s safest to assume some of those people could be infected, he said adding it’s prudent for countries to quarantine passengers. “It’s providing a high level of safety for the place they’re being brought back to.”

Those who have tested positive have been taken to area hospitals, while people who tested negative but were in a room with someone infected are set for more checks and perhaps another two weeks of quarantine at a medical facility. Japan has defended its practices.

One American who stayed aboard is taking his chances that he will get a clean bill of health and be released in the next few days — giving him the opportunity to do some sightseeing. “We hope to remain and see more of Tokyo and its surroundings,” passenger Matthew Smith wrote on Twitter.

Many aboard grew nervous as new infections were announced almost daily, coming with a cavalcade of ambulances arriving at the dock to take the infected off to hospitals.

“If you and your roommate are both negative and have no fever or respiratory symptoms, you will be able to prepare for disembarkation,” according to a notice from the health ministry to those on board seen by Bloomberg.

Japan will ask those with negative results to provide their contact information and will give them instructions for what to do if they start feeling sick, the ministry’s notice said, while foreign nationals who have contracted the virus are set to stay in Japan for treatment.

A male Twitter user in his 30s aboard the ship who goes by the handle of @daxa_tw said he was in limbo. “I don’t know when I’ll be getting off because my test results haven’t come back yet,” he said in a direct message.

The risks became apparent after the U.S. evacuated more than 300 of its nationals over the weekend and received notice during the process that 14 passengers, who had been tested 2-3 days earlier, had contracted the virus.

An expert on infectious diseases said Japan has focused on preventing the virus from causing more fatalities.

“My view is that Japan’s effort will be evaluated later not on the level of expansion of the spread, but on the rate of mortality,” said Shigeru Omi, a former WHO official who now sits on the Japanese government’s expert panel on the coronavirus.

“That’s why our focus is now on community prevention control so that we can reduce mortality rate and lower the speed of expansion,” he said. “It’s impossible to stop transmission.”

