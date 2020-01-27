Follow Us:
Monday, January 27, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Govt asks Indians in Wuhan to notify shortage of essentials

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: In India, four people in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan have been isolated on the suspicion of possible exposure to coronavirus.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2020 2:31:37 pm
Coronavirus, Coronavirus live updates, Coronavirus china, Coronavirus india, Coronavirus cases in india, Coronavirus death toll Over 2,700 cases of the infection have been confirmed.

Even as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus mounts to 80 in China, the Indian Embassy in Beijing Monday asked Indian nationals in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, to inform them if they encounter any shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies. The embassy also asked the Indian nationals who are not in possession of their passports to inform it with details of name, passport number and to whom the document was submitted.

In India, four people in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan have been isolated on the suspicion of possible exposure to coronavirus. Another case in Bengaluru was tested negative.

China extended its biggest national holiday — Lunar New Year — to buy time in the fight against the viral epidemic. Over 2,700 cases of the infection have been confirmed. Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, is under lockdown. Scattered cases have been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.

80 people have died in Chian as Coronavirus spreads. Follow LIVE updates

    14:30 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    Mumbai: Fourth person isolated for suspected novel coronavirus

    Mumbai: 36-year-old man fourth person to be isolated for suspected novel coronavirus at civic hospital. (PTI)

    14:24 (IST)27 Jan 2020
    First coronavirus suspected patient in Bengaluru tests negative

    A middle-aged man, who was admitted in a Bengaluru hospital for showing symptoms of cold and cough after his recent return from China’s Wuhan city, has been tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of 80 people. “The patient is kept under observation in an isolation ward for now and will be discharged soon. The samples of his throat swab, which were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, tested negative,” said Dr Prakash, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare. Read here

    The epidemic has revived memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread around the world in 2002 and 2003. Its spread has come amid China’s busiest travel period of the year, when millions crisscross the country or head abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday.

    A notice from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will proceed directly to San Francisco. It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus.”

    The French Consulate also was considering an evacuation of its nationals from the city. It said it’s working on arranging a bus service to help French citizens leave Wuhan.

    French automaker PSA Group said it will evacuate its employees from Wuhan, quarantine them and then bring them to France.

    Japan was also making preparations to fly its nationals out of Wuhan.

