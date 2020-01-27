Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Govt asks Indians in Wuhan to notify shortage of essentials

Over 2,700 cases of the infection have been confirmed. Over 2,700 cases of the infection have been confirmed.

Even as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus mounts to 80 in China, the Indian Embassy in Beijing Monday asked Indian nationals in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, to inform them if they encounter any shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies. The embassy also asked the Indian nationals who are not in possession of their passports to inform it with details of name, passport number and to whom the document was submitted.

In India, four people in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan have been isolated on the suspicion of possible exposure to coronavirus. Another case in Bengaluru was tested negative.

China extended its biggest national holiday — Lunar New Year — to buy time in the fight against the viral epidemic. Over 2,700 cases of the infection have been confirmed. Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, is under lockdown. Scattered cases have been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.