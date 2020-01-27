Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Govt asks Indians in Wuhan to notify shortage of essentials

Even as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus mounts to 80 in China, the Indian Embassy in Beijing Monday asked Indian nationals in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, to inform them if they encounter any shortage of food, water, and other essential supplies. The embassy also asked the Indian nationals who are not in possession of their passports to inform it with details of name, passport number and to whom the document was submitted.
In India, four people in Maharashtra and one in Rajasthan have been isolated on the suspicion of possible exposure to coronavirus. Another case in Bengaluru was tested negative.
China extended its biggest national holiday — Lunar New Year — to buy time in the fight against the viral epidemic. Over 2,700 cases of the infection have been confirmed. Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, is under lockdown. Scattered cases have been found in Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Canada and Australia.
Highlights
Mumbai: 36-year-old man fourth person to be isolated for suspected novel coronavirus at civic hospital. (PTI)
A middle-aged man, who was admitted in a Bengaluru hospital for showing symptoms of cold and cough after his recent return from China’s Wuhan city, has been tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of 80 people. “The patient is kept under observation in an isolation ward for now and will be discharged soon. The samples of his throat swab, which were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, tested negative,” said Dr Prakash, Joint Director, Communicable Diseases, Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare. Read here