Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: China reports rise in new cases, warns of risk of rebound

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: In its latest update, China’s National Health Commission on Thursday confirmed 433 new cases of coronavirus infections in mainland China with a bunch of new cases in Beijing raising fears about the management of employees returning to work.
The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the Commission said. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people in China till now. Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 409 new cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday. The Commission also warned that the risk of a rebound in infection in other regions should not be overlooked.
Also, news agency AP reported that Japan is slated to close schools nationwide to assist control of the spread of the new virus, the government announced Thursday. The measure affects 12.8 million students at 34,847 schools nationwide, the education ministry said. It is further reported that Saudi Arabia has halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
Highlights
Greece will tighten its border controls to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, adding that it would pay particular attention to a key migrant route. His comments came as the country reported two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Greece to three -- two in the northern city of Thessaloniki and one in the capital Athens.
Greece is a primary gateway for refugees and asylum seekers fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond, with more than one million having passed through the country in 2015 and 2016. Thousands of migrants are stuck in overcrowded refugee camps in conditions aid organisations say are appalling and which the government itself has described as a "ticking health bomb".
Disruption in supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak in China has hit domestic forging industry along with automobile and auto component manufacturing sectors, the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI) said on Thursday. The domestic automobile industry, which has been riding through the worst slump in two decades, is likely to be negatively impacted and its supply chain disrupted if the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China and South-East Asia persists longer, rating agency Icra had said last week.
"The disruption caused by coronavirus has hit the automotive industry and thus also affected the automotive component and forging industries," AIFI said in a statement. China is one of the leading suppliers of auto components in India, accounting for 27 per cent of the total exports, and the slowing supply of components manufactured there would result in shortage of stocks here, it said. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated Thursday that raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if the situation doesn't improve in two months
Pakistan on Thursday announced to suspend all flights to Iran, the new hotbed of coronavirus epidemic, as authorities scrambled to screen hundreds of people who recently arrived from Tehran after two persons returning from the country tested positive for the deadly virus. The land and rail links with Iran, where the coronavirus epidemic has claimed 26 lives and has infected 245 people, the highest outside China where COVID-19 originated, have already been snapped due to the scare of infection.
"Aviation Division has decided to cease all direct flights between Pakistan and Iran with effect from midnight between February 27 and 28 till further notice," Joint Secretary of Aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar said. (PTI)