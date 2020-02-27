Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: China reports rise in new cases, warns of risk of rebound

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo/) People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. (AP Photo/)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: In its latest update, China’s National Health Commission on Thursday confirmed 433 new cases of coronavirus infections in mainland China with a bunch of new cases in Beijing raising fears about the management of employees returning to work.

The total number of confirmed cases on mainland China has now reached 78,497, the Commission said. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2,744 people in China till now. Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 409 new cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday. The Commission also warned that the risk of a rebound in infection in other regions should not be overlooked.

Also, news agency AP reported that Japan is slated to close schools nationwide to assist control of the spread of the new virus, the government announced Thursday. The measure affects 12.8 million students at 34,847 schools nationwide, the education ministry said. It is further reported that Saudi Arabia has halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fears about a viral epidemic just months ahead of the annual hajj pilgrimage, a move that came as the Mideast has over 240 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.