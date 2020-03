Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In this file photo, a worker wears a face mask to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea. (AP) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: In this file photo, a worker wears a face mask to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping street in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE News Updates: China on Monday reported 42 new deaths due to coronavirus. With the new deaths, the global coronavirus death toll passed 3,000, reported news agency AFP. The new fatalities were reported in the Hubei province of China, the National Health Commission said, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.

Meanwhile, New York reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday. In a statement released, state Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated. There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available”.

In India, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary steps and arrange for the return of hundreds of fishermen, including Keralites, trapped in Iran following the coronavirus outbreak. Responding to them, Jaishankar said, “Working on the issue of Indians in Iran anxious to return due to #COVID19. We are collaborating with the Iranian authorities to set up a screening process for return of Indians. Am asking our Ambassador @dhamugaddam to keep all those concerned updated of the progress. Am also tracking this personally”.