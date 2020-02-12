Coronavirus outbreak LIVE: Death toll crosses 1,100; new cases lowest since January

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates: The death toll due to coronavirus outbreak in China’s Hubei province rose to 1,113 Tuesday even though new cases of the infection were the lowest reported since January, according to the National Health Commission. Hubei, the province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported another 94 deaths and 1,638 new cases as of Tuesday.
The new cases of the infection are down from a peak of over 3,000 cases on February 4, and the lowest number since 1,347 which was reported on January 31. Meanwhile, the total cases of the new coronavirus in China have now surpassed 44,000, according to the WHO and Chinese health officials.
As Novel coronavirus continues to spread to different countries, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tuesday warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. Also, India’s first coronavirus positive patient, currently admitted to the isolation ward at the Thrissur Medical College in Kerala, is on her way to recovery, a top source within the state health department confirmed Monday.
Highlights
The coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April, the country’s senior medical adviser said on Tuesday, but deaths surpassed 1,000 and the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a global threat potentially worse than terrorism. The world must “wake up and consider this enemy virus as public enemy number one,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding the first vaccine was 18 months away.
Janez Lenarcic, the EU’s crisis management commissioner, recently stared at a wall of computer screens in Brussels. This is where his crisis task forces usually monitors forest fires, floods, and other natural disasters. Now, he is looking at maps with confirmed coronavirus infections. Through Tuesday, just 33 cases had been recorded in six EU member states, according to the World Health Organisation. Fourteen of those were in Germany. France has reported 11 cases — the second-highest number in the bloc. This is why the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) deems the coronavirus threat to be “very low”. Read more here
Nearly 200 people evacuated from the China coronavirus outbreak were released from quarantine in California on Tuesday with officials urging Americans not to shun them, or workers who helped them, after both groups faced discrimination. The 195 US citizens, mostly US State Department employees and their families, underwent the United States’ first mandatory quarantine since 1963 after they were evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan. Read more here
Hi, welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned to track the latest developments on coronavirus.