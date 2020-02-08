Follow Us:
Saturday, February 08, 2020
Must Read
Live now

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: As toll rises to 722, epidemic likely to become deadlier than SARS

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Three more people on a cruise ship off Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of positive cases to 64.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 8, 2020 10:25:18 am
coronavirus, coronavirus in india, coronavirus latest update, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus in china, coronavirus india, coronavirus news, coronavirus china, kerala coronavirus, coronavirus disease, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus infection, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus in india, coronavirus news, coronavirus causes Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Officers in protective gear enter the cruise ship Diamond Princess, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Coronavirus has claimed 722 lives in China as of now while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 34,546, Chinese health authorities announced Saturday. The epidemic is almost certain to become more deadly than Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which had claimed 774 lives globally during 2002-2003.

In other news, three more people on a luxury cruise ship off Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of positive cases to 64. On Friday, the Japanese government had said that 61 people on board the ship, with more than 3,700 passengers, had tested positive, and an additional 41 were found to have contracted the virus.

In India, 15 Kerala students, who were stranded in Hubei province of China, landed at the Cochin International Airport last night and underwent a thermal screening for the infection. “The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here. When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances. The students have been admitted to an isolation ward of the hospital. Relatives of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them”, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Live Blog

Over 700 deaths have been reported due to outbreak of Coronavirus in China. Follow LIVE updates as we track the rescue efforts led by different countries from Wuhan

Highlights

    10:25 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people

    The Japanese government said Friday that 61 people on board the ship, with more than 3,700 passengers, had tested positive, and an additional 41 were found to have contracted the virus. Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people, who were either showing symptoms or had been in close contact with those who did. The ship, which left Hong Kong port on January 25, was quarantined for 14 days after a person who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was diagnosed with the virus. “Today they (the infected) will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are preparing for that,” a Health Ministry statement said.

    The cruise ship Diamond Princess, where 10 more people were tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, is seen at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters)
    10:22 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Watch | What is coronavirus that has spread in China

    10:21 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Indian crew in quarantine: ‘We are in fear…we want to leave’

    A resident of West Bengal who is among several Indian crew members onboard a luxury cruise currently quarantined near Yokohama port, Japan, with 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus, has appealed to Indian authorities for help, saying the infection on board the ship is spreading. READ MORE

    Officials enter Diamond Princess to transfer a patient to hospital in Yokohama, Japan. (Reuters)
    10:05 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Coronavirus death toll rises to 722 with 86 new mortalities in a single day

    The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has sharply risen to 722 with 86 new mortalities in a single day, mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province, while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 34,546, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

    10:01 (IST)08 Feb 2020
    Welcome to Coronavirus outbreak LIVE blog

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. Coronavirus has claimed 722 lives in China as of now while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 34,546, Chinese health authorities announced Saturday. Follow to get all the latest updates here!

    coronavirus, coronavirus in india, coronavirus latest update, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus in china, coronavirus india, coronavirus news, coronavirus china, kerala coronavirus, coronavirus disease, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus treatment, coronavirus infection, coronavirus outbreak, coronavirus in india, coronavirus news, coronavirus causes Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates:  People wearing masks, walk in a subway station, in Hong Kong. (AP)

    On Friday evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted that they are monitoring the developments closely. “Many Indian crew & some Indian passengers are onboard the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess quarantined off Japan due to #Coronavirus. None have tested positive, as per the latest information provided by our Embassy,” he said.

    Reaching out to the PM directly, the 30-year-old crew member said, “Modiji sent Air India flight to a city in China to evacuate Indians. This is Indian culture… Please Modiji, you can do something. The Wing Commander (Abhinandan Varthaman) returned from Pakistan because of you. Modiji is my idol.”

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said China is doing a good job on its fight against the deadly coronavirus adding that the US was helping them out. "China is working very hard. Late last night, I had a very good talk with President Xi and we talked mostly about the coronavirus. I think they are doing a very professional job," Trump said.

    ALSO READ:

    Indian crew in quarantine: ‘We are in fear…we want to leave’

    Coronavirus scare: Chinese passenger ‘vomits’ on Air India flight; operations delayed

    China coronavirus outbreak: Wuhan doctor’s death shows risk of Asia’s fake news crackdown

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.