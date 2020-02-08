Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: As toll rises to 722, epidemic likely to become deadlier than SARS

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Coronavirus has claimed 722 lives in China as of now while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 34,546, Chinese health authorities announced Saturday. The epidemic is almost certain to become more deadly than Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which had claimed 774 lives globally during 2002-2003.
In other news, three more people on a luxury cruise ship off Japan tested positive for the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the number of positive cases to 64. On Friday, the Japanese government had said that 61 people on board the ship, with more than 3,700 passengers, had tested positive, and an additional 41 were found to have contracted the virus.
In India, 15 Kerala students, who were stranded in Hubei province of China, landed at the Cochin International Airport last night and underwent a thermal screening for the infection. “The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here. When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances. The students have been admitted to an isolation ward of the hospital. Relatives of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them”, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Highlights
The Japanese government said Friday that 61 people on board the ship, with more than 3,700 passengers, had tested positive, and an additional 41 were found to have contracted the virus. Japanese authorities have so far tested 273 people, who were either showing symptoms or had been in close contact with those who did. The ship, which left Hong Kong port on January 25, was quarantined for 14 days after a person who disembarked in Hong Kong last month was diagnosed with the virus. “Today they (the infected) will be sent to hospitals in several prefectures, and we are preparing for that,” a Health Ministry statement said.
A resident of West Bengal who is among several Indian crew members onboard a luxury cruise currently quarantined near Yokohama port, Japan, with 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus, has appealed to Indian authorities for help, saying the infection on board the ship is spreading. READ MORE
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has sharply risen to 722 with 86 new mortalities in a single day, mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province, while the total number of confirmed cases jumped to 34,546, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Coronavirus has claimed 722 lives in China as of now while the number of confirmed cases has risen to 34,546, Chinese health authorities announced Saturday. Follow to get all the latest updates here!