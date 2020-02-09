Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll in China rises to 811, surpasses SARS lifetime toll

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus surged to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities of the SARS epidemic of 2002-03. SARS had killed 774 people and sickened 8,098, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong. Overall, the new virus has affected 37,198 people so far.
Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency will send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader will leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.
Meanwhile, at least 3,144 people are under observation in Kerala in the wake of the virus outbreak. The southern state has recorded three positive cases of the new virus, the only confirmed cases in India.
A suspected coronavirus patient in Odisha, who was admitted in a state-run hospital in Cuttack, was discharged after he tested negative, PTI reported.
Earlier, two medical students admitted to the hospital had also tested negative, they said.
The remaining patient, who was admitted to the coronavirus isolation special ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital, was discharged on Saturday after reports from Pune's National Institute of Virology verified he was not infected, hospital authorities said.
The person, who hails from Jagatsinghpur district, is an engineer working with a Beijing-based firm and had recently visited Hong Kong, they said.
With the novel coronavirus outbreak in China stalling import of crucial Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), the government has asked all state Food and Drug Administrations (FDAs) to reach out to drug manufacturers and understand how much stock each has of 58 crucial APIs.
APIs are a raw material used to make a pharmaceutical drug. India relies on China for 65-70 per cent of its annual API requirement. Stocks may last another two months, several domestic drug manufacturers said.
The province of Hubei, where novel coronavirus was first reported in December, is a major hub of API manufacturers, apart from two other provinces in China. Since January, Hubei remains in a state of lockdown to limit the spread of the virus. Read more
For Kerala, the virus is a fresh challenge after the deadly Nipah outbreak of 2018 and 2019 that had claimed 17 lives, all in 2018. The state has been on vigil since January 17, when the Centre sounded an alert for coronavirus. By January 30, the figure of those under observation had touched 1,053. Within the next five days, with the three positive cases being reported, Kerala declared a state ‘calamity’. At 418, Malappuram district has the highest number of persons under observation for suspected exposure to the virus.
To tackle the challenge, the state health department has fallen back on its past experience in managing the Nipah outbreak and put in place a multi-level mechanism for surveillance and control of the infection. Read more
The new coronavirus may have infected at least 1 in 20 people in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the global outbreak, by the time it peaks in coming weeks, according to scientists modeling its spread. “Assuming current trends continue, we’re still projecting a mid-to-late-February peak” in Wuhan, said Adam Kucharski, an associate professor of infectious disease epidemiology, in an email Sunday. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, so I’m cautious about picking out a single value for the peak, but it’s possible based on current data we might see a peak prevalence over 5%.” (Bloomberg)
