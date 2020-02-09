Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Death toll in China rises to 811, surpasses SARS lifetime toll

An entrance to the Wuhan City Central Hospital, in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, February 7, 2020. (Chris Buckley/The New York Times) An entrance to the Wuhan City Central Hospital, in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, February 7, 2020. (Chris Buckley/The New York Times)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus surged to 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number of fatalities of the SARS epidemic of 2002-03. SARS had killed 774 people and sickened 8,098, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong. Overall, the new virus has affected 37,198 people so far.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that the UN health agency will send an international mission to China as it received a response from Beijing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the team leader will leave early next week with the rest of the experts to follow.

Meanwhile, at least 3,144 people are under observation in Kerala in the wake of the virus outbreak. The southern state has recorded three positive cases of the new virus, the only confirmed cases in India.