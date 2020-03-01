Coronavirus wrap: Kerala CM writes to MEA to evacuate fishermen from Iran; Af-Pak border to be shut

Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in front of a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, South Korea. (Photo: AP) Army soldiers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in front of a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, South Korea. (Photo: AP)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take necessary steps and arrange for the return of hundreds of fishermen, including Keralites, trapped in Iran following the coronavirus outbreak.

In his letter, Vijayan said around 60 people from Kerala were trapped in Azalur in Iran. “When contacted by state government officials, it has been stated by the persons trapped in Azalur that more than hundred persons are there out of which around 60 are reported to be from Kerala,” Vijayan said in the letter.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter to MEA. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s letter to MEA.

China’s National Health Commission confirmed 573 new cases of infections, 132 new cases of suspected infections, and 35 deaths from mainland China on Sunday. This is in addition to the biggest daily spike of 813 cases in South Korea and the death toll soaring to 54 in Iran. Also amid growing fears of the outbreak, Pakistan from Monday onwards will close its border with Afghanistan for seven days.

Indian embassy in touch with Iranian authorities on stranded Indians

The government has received reports of Indians including fishermen stuck in Iran due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the embassy in Tehran is in touch with local authorities on the issue, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Sunday. “Received reports on Indians including fishermen from Kerala stuck in Iran due to #COVID19. Our Embassy in Tehran is making an assessment of the situation and is in touch with local authorities,” Muraleedharan said in a tweet.

Also, PTI reported that a 27-year-old woman was quarantined in the hospital in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the novel Coronavirus on Saturday after she returned from Italy, an official said on Sunday.

Death toll surges to 2,870 in China

On Sunday, 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland reported 813 new cases of confirmed infections, 132 new cases of suspected infections and 35 deaths (34 in Hubei province and 1 in Henan province). In its daily briefing, the National Health Commission said: “2,623 patients were released from hospital after being cured. 8,620 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation. Serious cases decreased by 299.”

Medical personnel attend to a patient in critical condition at a hospital designated for coronavirus patients in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, Sunday. (AP Photo) Medical personnel attend to a patient in critical condition at a hospital designated for coronavirus patients in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, Sunday. (AP Photo)

The Commission received 79,824 reports of confirmed cases and 2,870 deaths in 31 provinces. So far, 660,716 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. About 51,000 are now under medical observation.

South Korea closes churches as coronavirus tally passes 3,700

The South Korean government ordered all churches to be shut as a number of coronavirus cases passed 3,700. It is reported that 813 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,736 cases. That came a day after the biggest daily jump of 813 cases in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) informed news agency Reuters. The death toll rose to 20, up from 17 the day before.

Pak to seal border with Afghanistan for 7 days amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan is slated to seal its border with Afghanistan for seven days from Monday to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Sunday, as the authorities increased efforts to control the new cases of infection.

An Afghan Border Policeman provides security at a new checkpoint near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) An Afghan Border Policeman provides security at a new checkpoint near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The announcement came a day after two more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the total number of infections in the country to four. The border at Chaman in Balochistan will remain closed for seven days from March 2 “in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the border in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries”, a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior was quoted as saying.

“During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries,” it added.

It is reported that the authorities have shut schools in the southern province of Sindh, including in Karachi where the first case was reported, and the southwestern province of Baluchistan, which borders Iran, The Express Tribune reported. They have also started to trace nearly 8,000 pilgrims who recently returned to the country from Iran.

Coronavirus death toll jumps to 54 in Iran

In Iran the death toll of people infected by the novel coronavirus has risen to 54 as the number of infected cases jumped to 978 people in a night, Iran’s health ministry said on Sunday. The recent figures show eleven more deaths than Saturday along with 385 new cases of infections in just one day.

At least 7 government officials including Iran’s senior health minister have been infected by the virus. Iran has the world’s highest death toll outside China. According to the government, the country is preparing for the possible testing of tens of thousands of people for the coronavirus.

Although the new data released brings down the percentage of deaths to infections from around 20 percent to 5.5 percent it is still higher than in other countries. Iran houses the majority of the 1100 cases that emerged in the Middle East.

Tehran: A police vehicle disinfects streets against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP) Tehran: A police vehicle disinfects streets against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

However, there is ambiguity about Iran’s actual death toll. News agency AFP reported that International experts are questioning the scale of the new coronavirus epidemic in Iran, where the official death toll is second only to China and risks creating a regional epicentre of the outbreak.

While Iran has acknowledged 54 deaths among 593 confirmed infections nationwide unofficial tolls are much higher. The London-based BBC Persian service states that 210 people have been killed by the virus; a figure it says it collated from hospital sources. The report was immediately dismissed by Iran’s health ministry.

Italy worst affected by Coronavirus outbreak in Europe

An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline of tourists in Venice, Italy, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri An empty canal is seen after the spread of coronavirus has caused a decline of tourists in Venice, Italy, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

As per a Reuters report, Schools and universities remained shut Sunday for a second consecutive week in three northern Italian regions in an effort to contain Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus, dismissing any hopes of a swift return to normality.

The decision was taken as the death toll from the coronavirus infection rose by eight during the day to 29, while the total number of cases jumped by 240 to 1,128 — the vast majority in the wealthy regions of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd