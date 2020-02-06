Coronavirus outbreak: WHO launches response plan as death toll soars to 563 — what we know so far?

Patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters) Patients at the Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, which has been converted into a makeshift hospital to receive patients with mild symptoms caused by the novel coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo: Reuters)

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated Thursday that in its mission to contain the further spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, the international community has launched a US$675 million preparedness and response plan which will cover a timespan of February to April. At least 563 individuals have lost their lives to the virus infection that originated in China’s Wuhan province and has infected around 28,000 people, according to the Chinese government.

READ | What is coronavirus?

The WHO’s plan mainly focuses on three core issues: “rapidly establishing international coordination and operational support; scaling up country readiness and response operations; accelerating priority research and innovation.”

“My biggest worry is that there are countries today who do not have the systems in place to detect people who have contracted with the virus, even if it were to emerge,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “Urgent support is needed to bolster weak health systems to detect, diagnose and care for people with the virus, to prevent further human to human transmission and protect health workers,” he added.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Reuters reported that hundreds of experts are slated to gather in Geneva next week, on February 11-12, in an attempt to find a way to fight back against the outbreak by speeding research into drugs and vaccines, the WHO said. Also, a multinational WHO-led team would go to China ‘very soon’. It further underlined that no known effective treatment existed to combat the virus, dismissing various reports of ‘drug breakthroughs’.

Coronavirus in numbers

China

China’s official authority on the Coronavirus outbreak — National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China issues briefing on a daily basis to apprise the world about the magnitude of the damage caused by the novel coronavirus. “As of 24:00 (local time) on Feb 5, the National Health Commission had received 28,018 reports of confirmed cases and 563 deaths in 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland,” it informed.

READ | As India evacuates from Wuhan, why is Pakistan insisting on keeping its citizens at coronavirus ground zero?

“…in all 1,153 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 24,702 suspected cases,” the commission added. The commission also stated that 26,302 patients were being quarantined for treatment (including 3,859 in serious condition). Also, 282,813 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients. 186,354 are now under medical observation.

Apart from the official figures, Chinese conglomerate Tencent made headlines last week as it listed figures for the coronavirus on Saturday showing 154,023 affected individuals while counting 24,589 as those who died due to the virus — about 43 times the official figures for Thursday.

Reports also said an infant had been found with the virus, hours after being born to an infected mother in a Wuhan hospital. The government is yet to officially confirm this.

In countries other than China

India

India has recorded a total of three confirmed cases of coronavirus outbreak, All three from Kerala.

EXPLAINED | How India evacuated 654 individuals from Wuhan due to coronavirus outbreak

The government has evacuated 654 individuals — 647 Indians and seven Maldivians — on two Air India flights from Wuhan till now. It has been decided that passengers entering the country via air will be screened at earmarked aerobridges at seven international airports — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

At least 1,793 people are under surveillance at homes across Kerala and 70 have been admitted to isolation wards at hospitals. (File) At least 1,793 people are under surveillance at homes across Kerala and 70 have been admitted to isolation wards at hospitals. (File)

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong met Health Secretary Preeti Sudan Tuesday to discuss the novel coronavirus (nCoV 2019) situation in both countries. Sudan is learnt to have raised with Sun the issue of leave extensions for Indian students studying in China, who had travelled home before the outbreak of the virus. Separately, two Kerala students, who had come to India from Wuhan and were under quarantine, have slipped out of the country and gone to Saudi Arabia, disregarding directions of health authorities to refrain from travelling during the incubation period of the novel coronavirus.

Europe

European countries like France, Britain, and Germany have flown several flights to China in order to evacuate their citizens. Britain on Tuesday urged all of its citizens in China to leave the country because of the outbreak, while Belgium became the latest nation to announce a confirmed case.

People who said they arrived from Hubei province after passing a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, head to the train station in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters) People who said they arrived from Hubei province after passing a checkpoint at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge, head to the train station in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus. (Photo: Reuters)

The Schengen Visa website stated that European governments could consider a US-style ban on foreign visitors who have recently been to China, in a bid to check the spread of the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the health ministers of France and Germany were quoted as saying on Tuesday.

EXPLAINED | How coronavirus outbreak differs from 2003 SARS epidemic

Japan

In Japan, ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo have tested positive for coronavirus, soaring the number of cases to 45, the health ministry was quoted as saying Thursday. About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantine on the Diamond Princess ship after 10 people were initially confirmed with the virus and moved to medical facilities.

The Guardian reported that Japanese health officials now have the results of 102 tests conducted on 273 passengers and crew who complained of feeling unwell or had been in proximity with a man in his 80s who disembarked late last month and tested positive on his return home to Hong Kong.

EDITORIAL | Travel bans, quarantines are short-term measures. Coronavirus calls for information sharing across nations

The 20 cases recorded so far onboard the cruise ship raise the number of infections in Japan to 45 – the highest total outside mainland China. The 10 new cases involve four people from Japan, two each from the US and Canada, and one each from New Zealand and Taiwan, the health ministry was quoted as saying, adding that five were in their 70s, four in their 60s and one in their 50s.

Thailand

Local Thai media quoted Thailand Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as saying that a taxi driver who had carried Chinese passengers in his cab. The man has been ‘treated, cleared and discharged’ by Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute, Bangkok Post reported.

Since the coronavirus outbreak started, the number of visitors from China travelling to Thailand has gone down, hitting its tourism-dependent economy adversely.

Hong Kong

BBC reported that Hong Kong will impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine period on all visitors from mainland China as it tries to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

The policy comes into effect on Saturday but officials refused to close the border entirely, as demanded by medical staff who have gone on strike as a mark of protest. Hong Kong has 21 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one fatality has also been observed.

(With inputs from AP, Reuters, BBC, The Guardian)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.