Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: US to evacuate its citizens from China

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Chinese health authorities Sunday said the death toll due to the deadly new coronavirus rose to 56, with an increase in the number of confirmed cases from 1,287 on Saturday morning to 1,975 Sunday. At least 324 out of 1,975 confirmed cases were said to be critical.

The US State Department Sunday said it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private US citizens on a flight out of the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a politburo meeting on measures to fight the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. He said people from different ethnic groups and sectors should work together to support efforts to contain the spread of the deadly virus. “As long as we have steadfast confidence, work together, scientific prevention and cures, and precise policies, we will definitely be able to win the battle,” President Xi told a meeting of the elite Politburo Standing Committee, according to official news agency Xinhua.

Meanwhile, in India, no positive cases has been detected so far. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Sunday said the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of Indians in China. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Saturday reviewed preparedness for the prevention of novel coronavirus after at least seven Indians have been kept under observation in Kerala. He also directed for multidisciplinary central teams to be formed and sent to states where thermal screening is being done at seven designated airports of New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Internationally, the virus has spread to Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Taiwan, Nepal, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, and the US.