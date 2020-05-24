Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19

‘They Were Us’: New York Times dedicates Sunday’s front page to COVID victims

The names and brief descriptions culled from obituaries from around the country fill six columns under the headline "U.S. Deaths Near 100,000, an Incalculable Loss," with a subheadline reading: "They Were Not Simply Names on a List. They Were Us."

By: AP | Updated: May 24, 2020 10:40:11 am
coronavirus, US coronavirus, new york times coronavirus, new york times today front page, new york times sunday front page, new york coronavirus deaths A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University says more than 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States. (Twitter/@nytimes)

The New York Times has devoted Sunday’s entire front page to a long list of names of people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-text list takes the place of the usual articles, photographs and graphics in an effort to convey the vastness and variety of lives lost, according to Simone Landon, assistant editor of the graphics desk, who described “a little bit of fatigue with the data.”

“We knew we were approaching this milestone,” she said in a New York Times article explaining the project. “We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number.”

A tally kept by Johns Hopkins University says more than 96,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

Times researcher Alain Delaqueriere compiled a list of nearly a thousand names from online obituaries and death notices and a team of editors sought to capture the uniqueness of each in a few words: “Alan Lund, 81, Washington, conductor with ‘the most amazing ear.”

Tom Bodkin, chief creative officer of The Times, said he did not remember any front pages without images, though there have been pages with only graphics, during his 40 years at the newspaper.

