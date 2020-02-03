Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: 17,000 infections confirmed, death toll passes 360 in China

Pedestrians wear face masks in Bangkok, Jan. 31, 2020. The Wuhan coronavirus spreading from China is now likely to become a pandemic that circles the globe, according to many of the world’s leading infectious disease experts. (Amanda Mustard/The New York Times) Pedestrians wear face masks in Bangkok, Jan. 31, 2020. The Wuhan coronavirus spreading from China is now likely to become a pandemic that circles the globe, according to many of the world’s leading infectious disease experts. (Amanda Mustard/The New York Times)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: As the Philippines reported a death due to Coronavirus— first one outside mainland China— the death toll crossed 360 on Monday. As the virus is spreading across the globe, it is likely to become a pandemic, according to world’s leading infectious disease experts, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, in India, another person tested positive for the Wuhan-virus from Kerala district on Sunday, three days after the first case emerged from the state’s Thrissur district. The patient was also a student in Wuhan and has been kept in isolation and is under surveillance.

China has approached the European Union for help in urgently buying medical supplies from its member countries, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to contribute in the effort of developing a vaccine against the 2019-nCoV virus, both firms said today. The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far.