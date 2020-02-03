Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: 17,000 infections confirmed, death toll passes 360 in China

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: As the Philippines reported a death due to Coronavirus— first one outside mainland China— the death toll crossed 360 on Monday. As the virus is spreading across the globe, it is likely to become a pandemic, according to world’s leading infectious disease experts, The New York Times reported.
Meanwhile, in India, another person tested positive for the Wuhan-virus from Kerala district on Sunday, three days after the first case emerged from the state’s Thrissur district. The patient was also a student in Wuhan and has been kept in isolation and is under surveillance.
China has approached the European Union for help in urgently buying medical supplies from its member countries, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday. British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to contribute in the effort of developing a vaccine against the 2019-nCoV virus, both firms said today. The novel coronavirus infection that first broke out in Wuhan, China, has spread to 25 countries so far.
Highlights
Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday, in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break, as investors dumped risky assets in response to rising fears about the spread of Coronavirus across China, Reuters reported. The plunge wiped almost $370 billion in market capitalisation from the benchmark Shanghai Composite index , which opened nearly 9% lower. The yuan opened at its weakest level this year and slid 1%, past the symbolic 7-per-dollar level in onshore trade.
The coronavirus that’s infected more than 14,000 people in two dozen countries may be transmitted through the digestive tract, Chinese state media reported. Virus genetic material was discovered in patient stool and rectal swabs, Xinhua said Sunday. The finding was made by scientists from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences after noting that some patients infected with the 2019-nCoV virus had diarrhea early in the disease, instead of a fever, which is more common, the report said. Read more
Demanding the city close its border with China to reduce Coronavirus spreading, hundreds of Hong Kong medical workers walked off their jobs earlier today, news agency AFP reported. Hong Kong has already reported 15 confirmed cases of the disease, many of them brought over from the Chinese mainland where the epidemic began and has so far killed more than 360 people. The action by non-essential medical staff comes as the city's pro-Beijing leadership resists completely sealing the border.
The Wuhan coronavirus spreading from China is now likely to become a pandemic that circles the globe, according to many of the world’s leading infectious disease experts. The prospect is daunting. A pandemic — an ongoing epidemic on two or more continents — may well have global consequences, despite the extraordinary travel restrictions and quarantines now imposed by China and other countries, including the United States. Read full story
The death toll in China’s coronavirus epidemic has soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday. We bring to you the latest updates, follow this space for more.