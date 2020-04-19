Follow Us:
Sunday, April 19, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Hundreds protest against restrictions in US, Trump warns China

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Live Updates: The United States on Sunday continued to top the list of the countries recording the most number of coronavirus deaths with its toll at 35,835, followed by Italy (23,227) as a distant second and Spain (20,639).

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 19, 2020 10:35:22 am
coronavirus, spain coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus italy news, covid 19 tracker, italy coronavirus news, india coronavirus news, coronavirus country wise cases, coronavirus countyr wise cases update, coronavirus latest update, coronavirus today update, ccovid 19, coronavirus in usa, coronavirus in italy, coronavirus toda update, coronavirus total cases Due to the coronavirus outbreak, cadets put on face masks due after the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Coronavirus Live Updates: The United States on Sunday continued to top the list of the countries recording the most number of coronavirus deaths with its toll at 35,835, followed by Italy (23,227) at a distant second and Spain (20,639) third. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, at least 2.3 million people have been infected and 160,518 have died globally due to the pandemic so far.

A total of 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections in Europe has made it the continent hit hardest by COVID-19, according to an AFP tally. In France, 642 people died in last 24 hours taking the country’s toll to 19,323. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell by 551 to 30,639. The numbers in intensive care meanwhile fell by 194 to 5,833. In Afghanistan, about 20 workers in President Ashraf Ghani’s palace have tested positive for the virus, two officials told AFP on Saturday. However, there has been no indication of the president himself being contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, with explicit encouragement of President Donald Trump, hundreds of people on Saturday were out on streets across America against coronavirus-related restrictions rules —— as resentment against prolonged confinement grew. Trump has also warned China of consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Two Republican lawmakers have urged him to call his counterpart Xi Jinping to immediately close wet markets in China.

Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 15,000 on Sunday and stood at 15,712 while the death count rose to 507.

Live Blog

Follow coronavirus global LIVE Updates from US, Italy, Spain, China, and others round the globe today:

10:16 (IST)19 Apr 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: New York coronavirus deaths hit 2-week low; Iran, France and UK evacuate people stranded in India         

Hi, Welcome to our live blog!

Below are the top news about the coronavirus pandemic from across the world

  • Some states to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions in coming days: Donald Trump - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday. “We continue to see a number of positive signs that the virus has passed its peak,” Trump told reporters at a daily briefing. Some state governors have warned that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing for the virus, however.
  • New York coronavirus deaths hit 2-week low; state to OK video weddings - New York’s daily toll of coronavirus deaths hit its lowest point in more than two weeks, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that the state isn’t ready to ease up on shutdowns of schools, businesses and gatherings.For those looking for something to celebrate, however, the state is untangling some red tape around tying the knot: New Yorkers will be able to get marriage licenses online and wed via video during the crisis.
  • China could face consequences if ‘knowingly responsible’ for coronavirus pandemic, says Donald Trump - U.S. President Donald Trump warned China on Saturday that it should face consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic, as he ratcheted up criticism of Beijing over its handling of the outbreak. “It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it,” Trump told a daily White House briefing. It was the latest U.S. volley in a war of words between the world’s two biggest economies, showing increased strains in relations at a time when experts say an unprecedented level of cooperation is needed to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
  • Iran, France and UK evacuate people stranded in India - More than 900 Iranians have been evacuated so far, with the latest batch of 190 flying back on Friday night. About 5,000 British nationals are expected to be evacuated in 21 flights till Sunday, and another 17 flights will be operating next week. And, about 2,200 French nationals have also been evacuated over the past few weeks. While Iran, UK, and France have been hit hard by the COVID-19, the foreign governments have made arrangements to fly them back to their home country. 
  • South Korea reports single-digit new cases - South Korea has reported eight more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the first time for a daily jump in the country to drop to a single digit in about two months. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures released Sunday took the country's total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah's economy to be re-opened, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah will aim to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan unveiled Friday by Gov. Gary Herbert to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Here are the latest developments from elsewhere around the world:

Social distancing rules should be same for Ramzan, Easter: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes that the Muslims in his country will have to maintain the same social distancing standards during Ramzan as Christians at Easter. The US president made the comments after being asked to defend a retweet of a conservative commentator who seemingly questioned whether Muslims would be treated with the same severity as Christians who broke social distancing rules.

Spain to extend coronavirus lockdown through May 9: PM

Spain, the country with the third-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world would extend its nationwide lockdown until May 9, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday. Restrictions on movements would be relaxed slightly from April 27, he added.

Don't miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.