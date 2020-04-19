Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Hundreds protest against restrictions in US, Trump warns China

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, cadets put on face masks due after the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Due to the coronavirus outbreak, cadets put on face masks due after the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Coronavirus Live Updates: The United States on Sunday continued to top the list of the countries recording the most number of coronavirus deaths with its toll at 35,835, followed by Italy (23,227) at a distant second and Spain (20,639) third. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, at least 2.3 million people have been infected and 160,518 have died globally due to the pandemic so far.

A total of 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections in Europe has made it the continent hit hardest by COVID-19, according to an AFP tally. In France, 642 people died in last 24 hours taking the country’s toll to 19,323. However, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell by 551 to 30,639. The numbers in intensive care meanwhile fell by 194 to 5,833. In Afghanistan, about 20 workers in President Ashraf Ghani’s palace have tested positive for the virus, two officials told AFP on Saturday. However, there has been no indication of the president himself being contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, with explicit encouragement of President Donald Trump, hundreds of people on Saturday were out on streets across America against coronavirus-related restrictions rules —— as resentment against prolonged confinement grew. Trump has also warned China of consequences if it was “knowingly responsible” for the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Two Republican lawmakers have urged him to call his counterpart Xi Jinping to immediately close wet markets in China.

Meanwhile in India, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 15,000 on Sunday and stood at 15,712 while the death count rose to 507.