Travel industry under siege, crowd ban in Australia: How countries are coping with coronavirus outbreak

People wear protective masks in an MTR train, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong, China March. (Reuters) People wear protective masks in an MTR train, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong, China March. (Reuters)

Nearly 5,000 people have died and as many as 1,34,530 have been infected by the deadly coronavirus across the world, according to a Reuters tally. While China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, has seen a drop in fresh cases, the country on Friday confirmed eight deaths, taking the toll to 3,176.

Italy, the European epicentre of the virus outbreak and the hardest-hit country outside Wuhan, has registered over 1,000 deaths with more than 15,000 testing positive.

Besides these, over 120 countries have reported the infection. Trinidad and Tobago as well as Ghana reported their first cases, while Algeria, Azerbaijan, Greece, India, Norway and Poland recorded their first fatalities.

Asian shares plunged, then recovered slightly as markets continued to reel from uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis. Benchmarks in Japan, Thailand and India sank as much as 10% following Wall Street’s biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell nearly 6%.

In India, the benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) staged a sharp recovery after the trade resumed post a 45-minute break, however, they continued to remain volatile with both the indices swing sharply between positive and negative territories.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 76 after a Google employee and another employee at a Noida-based firm tested positive on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations could chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world.

Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy,” he wrote on Twitter.

I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

China says it wants to offer virus assistance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told the United Nations that his country wants to conduct joint research on drugs and vaccines and offer “as much assistance as it can” to countries where the novel coronavirus is spreading. State media reported Friday that Xi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by phone that economic and daily life are gradually returning to normal in China thanks to “arduous endeavors” at prevention and control.

“The Chinese people will definitely prevail over the COVID-19 epidemic and will also definitely realize its intended targets for economic and social development,” Xi was quoted as saying.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronovirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms, the spokesman said in a statement on Twitter.

Justin Trudeau’s wife will be in isolation for the moment, while the prime minister will be in self-isolation for 14 days, according to the statement.

Recovery cases higher in South Korea

South Korea reported more recoveries than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January. The country recorded 110 new cases, compared with 114 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 7,979.

Travel industry under siege as coronavirus contagion grows

The fallout from the virus spread across the Pacific on Friday, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions. US travel curbs on much of continental Europe announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening deepened the sector’s misery that began after the virus emerged in China late last year and reduced traffic. United Airlines Holdings Inc warned of US travel disruption as the virus spreads domestically and major tourist attractions like Walt Disney Co’s theme parks in California and Florida said they would close. American Airlines Group Inc and United said they would continue normal flights to and from Europe for the next week but would be reducing capacity to Europe by around 50% in April.

Cleaning drive across Indonesia mosques

The Indonesian government is overseeing a campaign to clean 10,000 mosques around the country as part of its bid to contain the virus. The cleaning campaign kicked off Friday at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta and was witnessed by President Joko Widodo and other officials.

Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi called on officers at mosques nationwide to roll up the carpets and spray disinfectant. The minister also called on worshippers at mosques to avoid any form of physical contact. Razi said: “We temporarily recommend not to doing handshaking, kissing on the cheek or other body contact as it is the medium of the transmission.”

Singapore steps up measures

Singapore has tightened preventive measures, including expanding border controls, banning cruise ships and limiting mass gatherings. From Sunday, travelers from Italy, Spain, France and Germany will not be allowed to enter the Southeast Asian city-state. Singapore earlier banned those from South Korea, Iran and China.

The Health Ministry said Friday that travelers who showed symptoms but tested negative for COVID-19 will now have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days. With immediate effect, it said Singapore will also cease port calls for all cruise vessels.

Australia PM announces crowd ban

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travel to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic that has killed nearly 5,000 people.

Morrison said the ban would not be extended to schools, universities, public transport or airports.

“It is a precautionary (measure). It is getting ahead of this to ensure that we can minimise the impact on your health and (so) we can ensure with confidence the ability for people to be accessing the health services that they and their families will need,” he said.

The prime minister also advised the citizens not to travel overseas unless it is essential. “We now advise all Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination, age or health,” Morrison said.

Australia women’s tour of South Africa suspended due to coronavirus

Australia women’s limited overs tour of South Africa, starting on March 22, was today suspended due to the dreaded novel coronavirus, Cricket Australia said. Australia were scheduled to play six matches including three ODIs and as many T20s starting in Durban. “Australia’s three-match One-Day International and three-match Twenty20 International Qantas tour of South Africa has been suspended until further notice,” CA said in a media statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd