Thursday, March 05, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Over 94,000 cases confirmed worldwide

Coronavirus outbreak Live Updates, Coronavirus in India Latest News: In India, the outbreak is getting into a new phase. The 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver who tested positive of the virus- came in contact with at least 215 people across six districts of Rajasthan

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 5, 2020 10:13:54 am
coronavirus, coronavirus in india, coronavirus worldwide, coronavirus china, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus in india delhi, coronavirus in delhi, coronavirus in hyderabad, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news update, coronavirus latest news update, coronavirus symptoms, coronavirus death toll, corona virus, corona virus in india, corona virus news update Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: South Korean army soldiers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The novel coronavirus is now in over 75 countries with over 94,000 cases confirmed worldwide, says WHO. Mainland China reported 139 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, reversing three straight days of declines, because of a spike in new infections in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. South Korea’s total number of novel coronavirus cases — the largest outside China approached 6,000 while the death toll in the United States rose to 11.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India stand at 29 including — 16 Italian tourists and their driver, three in Kerala (who have recovered), one in Hyderabad, two in Delhi and six of his relatives in Agra.

The 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver who tested positive of the virus- came in contact with at least 215 people across six districts of Rajasthan, of which samples of 93 people have been collected; 51 have tested negative, while the remaining test reports are awaited, said the State Health Minister Raghu Sharma. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has designated Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital in Delhi as nodal centres for treatment. While over 100 beds have been earmarked at Safdarjung, more than 30 beds have been set aside at RML Hospital.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world including India, China and South Korea

    People with symptoms queue outside a Novel Coronavirus facilitation centre at the RML hospital in New Delhi on wednesday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal New Delhi 040320

    An outbreak of confirmed and potential coronavirus cases in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra over the past two days has led to a sudden drop in air and rail bookings to these cities. Flight bookings to the Capital have seen an 11 per cent drop in the last two days, compared to a two-day period a fortnight ago. Similarly, flight bookings to Jaipur fell almost 1 per cent, data sourced from travel app ixigo showed.

    The government also announced that all passengers arriving in India would have to undergo thermal screening at international airports and sea-ports. So far, only passengers arriving via flights from 12 countries — Italy, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia — had to undergo compulsory screening. Almost 1,300 international flights arrive at airports across India every day. Health Ministry sources said 500 handheld thermal scanners are currently in use at 21 international airports across the country.

    Another 250 scanners are in stock and 300 more are being procured. The government also plans to set up testing facilities in Iran so that Indians there can be tested. An estimated 1,200 Indians, mostly students and pilgrims, are in Iran currently.

