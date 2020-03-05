Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: Over 94,000 cases confirmed worldwide

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: South Korean army soldiers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo) Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: South Korean army soldiers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: The novel coronavirus is now in over 75 countries with over 94,000 cases confirmed worldwide, says WHO. Mainland China reported 139 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, reversing three straight days of declines, because of a spike in new infections in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. South Korea’s total number of novel coronavirus cases — the largest outside China approached 6,000 while the death toll in the United States rose to 11.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India stand at 29 including — 16 Italian tourists and their driver, three in Kerala (who have recovered), one in Hyderabad, two in Delhi and six of his relatives in Agra.

The 16 Italian tourists and their Indian driver who tested positive of the virus- came in contact with at least 215 people across six districts of Rajasthan, of which samples of 93 people have been collected; 51 have tested negative, while the remaining test reports are awaited, said the State Health Minister Raghu Sharma. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has designated Safdarjung Hospital and RML Hospital in Delhi as nodal centres for treatment. While over 100 beds have been earmarked at Safdarjung, more than 30 beds have been set aside at RML Hospital.