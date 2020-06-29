scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus has been ‘a disaster’ for the UK, PM Johnson says

PM Johnson said “This has been a disaster,”while emphasising that this is not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.

By: Reuters | London | Published: June 29, 2020 1:32:09 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus news, corona news, coronavirus gloabal update, coronavirus worldwide cases, covid 19 usa, covid 19 russia, russai coronavirus, usa coronavirus cases, spain coronavirus, cpronavirus us, us coronavirus news, covid 19 tracker, italy coronavirus news, india coronavirus news, coronavirus latest update, coronavirus today update, ccovid 19, coronavirus in usa, coronavirus in italy, coronavirus total cases UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (File)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom but that it was not the right time for an inquiry into missteps.

“This has been a disaster,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Let’s not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock.”

He said, though, that this was not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.

On his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: “Dom is outstanding.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement