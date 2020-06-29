Coronavirus has been ‘a disaster’ for the UK, PM Johnson says

By: Reuters | London | Published: June 29, 2020 1:32:09 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom but that it was not the right time for an inquiry into missteps.
“This has been a disaster,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Let’s not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock.”
He said, though, that this was not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.
On his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: “Dom is outstanding.”
