Coronavirus Global Updates, September 7: Over 200 UN staff in Syria infected; Australia to get vaccine by early 2021

Coronavirus Global Updates: There are more than 26.97 million cases of the novel coronavirus globally and 879,675​ people have died so far, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Pharmaceutical company CSL Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine that is being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University if trials prove successful, with doses for Australia expected by early 2021. The company also said it had agreed with the Australian government to manufacture an alternative potential vaccine it is developing with the University of Queensland (UQ), with first doses of that vaccine expected by mid-2021.

Over 200 UN staff in Syria infected with COVID-19

More than 200 UN staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers, and UN officials said. UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, last Tuesday told UN heads of agencies that the U.N. was in the final stages of securing a medical facility for treatment of cases.

“More than two hundred cases have been reported among UN staff members, some of whom have been hospitalized and three who were medically evacuated,” the top UN official in Syria said in a letter, which was leaked to Reuters from an infected local staff member.

Australia on Monday said it will receive the first batches of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021, as the country’s virus hotspot said the number of new daily infections has fallen to a 10-week low. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government has struck a manufacturing deal with CSL Ltd to produce an AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, with 3.8 million doses to be delivered in January and February 2021.

Known as AZD1222, the AstraZeneca vaccine is undergoing late-stage clinical trials in Britain, Brazil and South Africa. Australia in August said it would buy the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the deal appeared in some doubt in August after CSL said it was prioritising its own rival vaccine. The hurdle was overcome when Australia on Monday said it has also agreed to buy CSL’s alternative COVID-19 vaccine if trials are successful.

UNICEF to lead global procurement, supply of vaccines

In what could possibly be the world’s largest and fastest ever operation of its kind, the UNICEF will be leading the procurement and supply of coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available, it has said.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is the world’s largest single vaccine buyer, procuring more than 2 billion doses of various vaccines annually for routine immunisation and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries.

With several vaccine candidates showing promise, the UNICEF, in collaboration with the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will lead efforts to procure and supply doses of COVID-19 vaccines on behalf of the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility for 92 low and lower middle-income countries, whose vaccine purchases will be supported by the mechanism.

South Korean hotspot sees decline

South Korea has added 119 more cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily jump in more than three weeks amid a downward trend in new cases. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday the additional figures took the country’s total to 21,296 with 336 deaths. It’s the fifth straight day the country’s daily jump has stayed under 200.

The 119 additional cases are the lowest in kind since mid-August. South Korea’s caseload had risen since early last month, with many associated with churches, restaurants and schools and an anti-government street rally in the greater Seoul area. In late August, South Korea’s daily jump once marked over 400.

