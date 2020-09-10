Coronavirus Global Updates, September 10: UN warns Covid could fuel more poverty, starvation

Police officers wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walk in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Coronavirus Global Updates: More than 27.72 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 898,411 have died so far, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

AstraZeneca’s suspension of global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on prospects for an early rollout of one of the most advanced COVID-19 vaccines in development.

Here are the top global developments:

Travellers from India must take COVID tests for Singapore trip

All travellers from India who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents will have to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours before departing for Singapore from next Thursday, in a move to reduce the number of imported cases from the country.

The travellers will have to present a valid negative test result that has to be taken within 72 hours before their flight to Singapore, the Health Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday. It said the move had been taken to reduce the imported cases from India.

South Korea’s new cases remain below 200 for eighth straight day

South Korea’s new coronavirus cases have stayed below 200 for an eighth straight day, suggesting the recent viral resurgence is slowing amid stringent social distancing rules. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it recorded 155 additional cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 21,743, with 346 deaths.

South Korea had seen a spike in new infections since early August, mostly in the greater Seoul area. Authorities in the Seoul region have subsequently ordered the shutdown of churches, nightspots and fitness centers and restricted dining at restaurants.

Australia urges Victoria state to lift night curfew

Australia’s COVID-19 hotspot state, Victoria, should consider lifting a night curfew if the decision was not made on health advice, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said, as total pandemic deaths in the state crossed 700 on Thursday. The federal government has been anxious to ensure state restrictions are not prolonged for longer than necessary given the damage to the economy.

The state on Sunday extended tough restrictions to Sept. 28, including a night curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in Melbourne.The daily rise in cases eased in Victoria on Thursday as it reported 51 new cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 76 cases a day earlier. Seven people died from the virus compared with 11 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Trump downplayed COVID risk to reduce panic: Book

President Donald Trump has acknowledged downplaying the dangers of the deadly novel coronavirus as he did not want to create panic, according to a new book by a renowned US investigative journalist. The book, ‘Rage’, by Bob Woodward is being described by the publisher as an “unprecedented” and “intimate tour de force” of new reporting on the Trump presidency that is facing a pandemic, economic disaster, and racial unrest.

COVID-19 could fuel more conflict, poverty, starvation, warns UN

op UN officials have warned that the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated discrimination and other human rights violations that can fuel conflict, and its indirect consequences are dwarfing the impact of the virus itself in the world’s most fragile countries.

UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo and UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock on Wednesday painted a grim picture to the UN Security Council of the global impact of the pandemic that has blanketed the world, with over 27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 860,000 deaths.

Lowcock warned the council that the indirect economic and health effects from the crisis in fragile countries “will be higher poverty, lower life expectancy, more starvation, less education, and more child death”.

