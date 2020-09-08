Coronavirus Global Updates, September 08: China acted ‘transparently’, says Xi Jinping

A visitor wearing a face mask takes a photo of a model of a coronavirus and boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at a display by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Coronavirus Global Updates: More than 27.34 million people have tested positive with the coronavirus and the virus has induced over 8.91 lakh fatalities, according to a Reuters tally. At least 18,325,062 people have recovered from the disease till now.

United States continues to top the charts with over 6.3 million infections and over 1.89 lakh fatalities. India, however, surpassed Brazil’s cases to take the second spot after the US with a caseload of over 4.28 million as compared to over 4.14 million cases in Brazil.

Meanwhile, after it faced continuous backlash over being “irresponsible” in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the initial months of outbreak, Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday said that China acted in an “open and transparent” manner in respect to the coronavirus outbreak and said that China’s efforts saved millions of lives globally.

Here are the top global developments of Covid-19

Australia’s Victoria to deepen contact tracing

Australia’s Victoria state, which has been the hotspot for the country’s second wave of coronavirus outbreak, has decided to increase and deepen its contact tracing programme and continue to maintain the downward curve.

Victoria recorded 55 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, up from 41 recorded in the previous day. The outbreak in Victoria now accounts for at least 75% of Australia’s 26,400 cases and 90% of the country’s death toll which currently stands at 770.

State Premier Daniel Andrews reintroduced tough restrictions in Melbourne in early August, including a nightly curfew. These measures were due to end on the weekend, however, they were broadly extended until September 28, although with some small changes that eased some aspects of the restrictions.

China acted “openly and transparently”, says Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, rear center, presents a medal to an honoree at an event to honor some of those involved in China’s fight against COVID-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Chinese President Xi Jinping, rear center, presents a medal to an honoree at an event to honor some of those involved in China’s fight against COVID-19 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Chinese President Xi Jinping Tuesday said that China acted in an open and transparent manner in respect to the coronavirus outbreak and said that the concrete efforts taken by the country helped save tens of millions of lives around the globe.

Xi, who was speaking at a ceremony to honour the Covid-19 frontliners and role models in the pandemic, highlighted the fact that China is the first major economy to return to levels of growth post the pandemic is a testimony of the country’s strong abilities and efforts in curbing the disease.

Japan to provide Covid vaccines free of cost

The government has said that it hopes to secure enough vaccines of every Japanese citizen by the middle of next year. (AP Photo/Kusumadirezza) The government has said that it hopes to secure enough vaccines of every Japanese citizen by the middle of next year. (AP Photo/Kusumadirezza)

As countries around the world invest in research and development of vaccines, the only possible remedy to overcome Covid-19, the Japanese government Tuesday approved a budget of $6.32 billion or 671.4 billion yen to secure coronavirus vaccines. The money will be taken out from the country’s emergency budget reserves, Japan’s Ministry of Finance said.

The government has said that it hopes to secure enough vaccines for every Japanese citizen by the middle of next year and it aims to provide them free of cost.

Rising UK coronavirus cases of great concern, senior medical officer says

The number of new cases in UK have been rising at about 1,000 a day in most of August. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) The number of new cases in UK have been rising at about 1,000 a day in most of August. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Britain’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases was of great concern and people had “relaxed too much” over the summer. He warned that cases could rise again and that people need to take the guidelines seriously. Tam said: “We have got to start taking this very seriously again”.”If we’re not careful we’re going to have a bumpy ride, people have relaxed too much.”

According to government data published Monday, the United Kingdom recorded 2,948 daily confirmed cases, the second highest 24-hour rise since May. The number of new cases have been rising at about 1,000 a day in most of August. The country has seen over 65,000 fatalities till now.

Greece records 17 Covid-19 cases in camp housing over 12,000 migrants

Medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conduct tests for the new coronavirus from migrants in Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP/Panagiotis Balaskas) Medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conduct tests for the new coronavirus from migrants in Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP/Panagiotis Balaskas)

At least 17 cases of the coronavirus have surfaced in Greece’s overcrowded migrant camp of Moria till Monday, after a 40-year-old asylum seeker tested positive last week. In terms of response, the authorities placed the camp under quarantine and have tested at least 1,600 individuals till now.

The camp hosts more than 12,000 people – which is four times its stated capacity. It already has been reeling under poor sanitation conditions. Volunteer and aid groups have warned that social distancing and basic hygiene measures are impossible to implement in the camp due to the conditions.

Greece has recently seen a surge in coronavirus cases and has recorded 11,524 cases and 284 deaths till now.

Brazil records over 10k new cases, 310 deaths

As the speed of coronavirus relatively slows down in now the world’s third worst affected country, Brazil reported 10,273 new coronavirus cases along with 310 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Monday. Officials signal a decline in growth of the disease since the past few weeks, however this comes with caution as cases could rise again.

Brazil has registered 4.15 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 126,960.

